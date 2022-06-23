Political

GCRP Has Called A Special EC Meeting Regarding Election Protest

Date: Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

Time: 6 PM Credentialing Starts, 7 PM Meeting Begins

Location: HQ, 2505 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615

Purpose: EC Hearing on Election Protest - Joe Dill

Greenville County Republican Party has called a Special Called Meeting Thursday evening, June 23rd to hear a protest by County Councilman Joe Dill related to the conduct of the June 14th Primary between Mr. Dill and Joey Russo.

Councilman Dill timely filed his protest with the GCRP and accordingly the Executive Committee is required to have a HEARING on the matter this Thursday.

All interested Greenville GOP Executive Committeemen are being asked to attend. By rule, a quorum will exist regardless of the number of Executive Committeemen in attendance. They understand that this is short notice, but will deem an excuse if not able to attend.