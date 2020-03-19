Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 23-27, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 23, 2020: Annie Broughton welcomes Calista Rice of Laurens, South Carolina to share how she survived her ex-boyfriend’s attempt to kill her with a box cutter and how she forgave him. Tiera Moore of Laurens County Safe Home joins Calista to discuss domestic violence and provide insight on how the community can help support domestic violence survivors. The Blankenships, a southern gospel group from Charleston, West Virginia return to Nite Line to sing on this program.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020: Pastor Donnie and Dana O’Shields welcome Rhonda Robinson of Lynnville, Tennessee to discuss her latest book, FreeFall: Holding Onto Faith When The Unthinkable Strikes. Tonight Rhonda reveals the lessons she learned about grieving after losing a child. Tim Montgomery Band of McDonough, Georgia performs live music on Nite Line.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020: Tonight Dr. Bob Shearer and Bill Montgomery are joined by Sam Hunter of 721 Ministries to discuss his latest book, The Missing Link: Your Journey with Peter From Self Power to Holy Spirit Power. Zac Johnson of The Logos Theatre in Taylors, South Carolina promotes its current production, A Peep Behind the Scenes.

Thursday, March 26, 2020: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for a Strength Healing Healthy Living program on Nite Line as they welcome Jennifer Mair of Whole Fitness and Kerri Kelly with Females in Action, a community of women whose mission is to make each other stronger in all areas of our lives. Youth Pastor Ben Panos shares some healthy recipes in the kitchen tonight with Mary and Toni.

Friday, March 27, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Johnson Edition for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

