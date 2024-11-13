Dabo Swinney Is Not Allowed to Vote?

On Election Day, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney spoke about how he was turned away at his local voting location on November 5th. This is not the first I have heard this, I have received several reports from South Carolinians during early voting that they were being turned away as “already having voted”. However, there was a sharp increase of reports received on Election Day. Listen to Dabo Swinney’s story:

It is unfortunate that the votes of South Carolinians may not be counted in the 2024 general election just because our State Election Commission cannot keep our voting records straight.

One contributing factor to these ill-kept voter roles is because of ERIC (Electronic Registration Information Center), the voter-roll management organization that south Carolina has used since 2018. As I reported last year, ERIC was founded by long-time well-connected leftist advocate David Becker in 2012, who later founded the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR) in 2016. While ERIC first received funding from the George Soros Open Society, CEIR received roughly $70 million from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in 2020 and was responsible for the “zuck bucks” distributed in 2020.

ERIC voter rolls are notoriously dirty, which is why several Republican states and cut ties and torn up their proverbial contracts with ERIC within the past year. To learn more, read here.

South Carolina elected officials need to take a hard look at the problems that arose from the 2024 general election, both during early voting and on election day. Instead of making the problem worse through bills like the 2022 election integrity bill, legislators need to cut funding to ERIC, decrease the costs of voter rolls, return to paper ballots like Florida instead of relying on electronic voting machines, and institute public hand count audits. Until then, South Carolina will continue to move backwards in our election process.

