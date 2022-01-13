Warren Won't Test McMaster With South Carolina Gov Rematch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Multimillionaire businessman John Warren has opted not to challenge South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to a rematch of their 2018 GOP primary face-off, saying Thursday he would sit out this year's election — but not ruling out a future bid.

“Right now, given my responsibilities as CEO, I do not plan to seek public office in 2022,” Warren said on Twitter, saying he'd be placing emphasis on the Bitcoin company he launched last year.