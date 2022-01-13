Warren Won't Test McMaster With South Carolina Gov Rematch

Multimillionaire businessman John Warren has opted not to challenge South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to a rematch of their 2018 GOP primary face-off.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Multimillionaire businessman John Warren has opted not to challenge South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to a rematch of their 2018 GOP primary face-off, saying Thursday he would sit out this year's election — but not ruling out a future bid.
“Right now, given my responsibilities as CEO, I do not plan to seek public office in 2022,” Warren said on Twitter, saying he'd be placing emphasis on the Bitcoin company he launched last year.
There had been speculation that Warren, 42, would mount a redo of 2018, when the businessman leveraged more than $3 million of his own money to fund his challenge of McMaster, whom he portrayed as part of an ineffective establishment. Even though he’d entered just months before the race, Warren's effort catapulted him from political anonymity to second-place finisher in a four-way GOP primary, forcing McMaster to a runoff.
----------------Read more ...