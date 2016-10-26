Login Form
|Publisher Presented Commendation Medal
|Written by James M. Spurck
|Wednesday, 26 October 2016 00:00
|
The Times Examiner Publisher Bobby M. Dill was presented the Sons of Confederate Veterans Commendation Medal and framed Certificate in recognition of meritorious service to the 16th SC Regiment Camp 36. From left to right: Regimental Chaplain Mark Evans, Commander Rollis Smith, Bob Dill and Color Guard Sergeant Larry Guy.
Most Read Articles
- Court Orders Governor to Sign Request for $700 Million to Fund ‘Monumentally Terrible Idea’
- Hard Hats, Cannon Salute and TAPS on Confederate Memorial Day
- Disarming the American People
- Confederate Memorial Service, Springwood Cemetery, Greenville, SC
- The Atlanta Campaign
- It Could Never Happen Here
- Obama White House Trading Sovereignty for More UN Presence?
- Advice From the Oracle
- 100 Days of Reckless Photo-Op Hubris
- Obama Shows His True Pro-Arab Colors
- Character Does Matter
- Now is the Time for all Good Men …
- South Carolina Bill Would Nullify ‘Obamacare’
- Now And Going Forward
- “After America, There is No Place to Go”