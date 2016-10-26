Golden-Rule-Ad-WEB
Tuesday, November 15, 2016 - 12:05 AM
Publisher Presented Commendation Medal PDF Print E-mail
Written by James M. Spurck   
Wednesday, 26 October 2016 00:00

BobDill-002

The Times Examiner Publisher Bobby M. Dill was presented the Sons of Confederate Veterans Commendation Medal and framed Certificate in recognition of meritorious service to the 16th SC Regiment Camp 36. From left to right: Regimental Chaplain Mark Evans, Commander Rollis Smith, Bob Dill and Color Guard Sergeant Larry Guy.
 


