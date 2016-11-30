Login Form
|Philip Porter Revolutionary War Patriot Honored on Veterans Day
|Written by Helga Rogers
|Wednesday, 30 November 2016 00:00
American Legion Post 214 at Porter Chapel honoring Philip Porter Revolutionary War Patriot on Veterans Day. Philip is Charlie Porter’s 3rd Great Grandfather born in 1775. Left to right: Pete Bellinger, Charlie Porter, Peter Butchart, Post 214 Adjutant Carroll Kelley, Trumpteer Jamie Richards, JD Norris from the Andrews Pickens Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) in Greenville and Donny Carson from the Gen. Daniel Morgan SAR in Spartanburg.
