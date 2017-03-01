The Role of Un-Free Speech, Political Correctness, and Islamic Doctrines If I were writing and publishing this article in Sweden, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, or the UK, I could probably expect to be in court, heavily fined, or even jailed with little confidence of receiving a just hearing. When nations shield “protected classes” from criticism or fail to prosecute even-handedly criminals because of their “protected class,” they encourage lawlessness within that class and in general. They also incur the just resentment of the lawful citizens who endure these crimes. When nations punish those who speak out against such policies and their consequences, they silence truth and conscience and cross the boundaries of just government into totalitarian government. This also applies to the European Union, which has been inspiring and pushing its members into the misguided social manipulations of multiculturalism and diversity with a sharp totalitarian edge.



Surrounding the government institutions of these assaulted nations, there is also a formidable outer wall of heavy-handed political correctness running through their most powerful social, cultural, educational, and even church and commercial institutions that viciously punish any dissent from the counterfactual narrative that Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance. Any hint of criticism of Islam, Muslims (even unfavorable statistical comparisons), or immigration policy is met with fanatical suppression and furious defamations. All this silences truth and intimidates logical thinking, while it encourages bolder and more arrogant anti-social behavior among the “protected classes” and silent but justified resentment among the natives. The chains of political correctness, despite Donald Trump’s recent presidential victory, are extremely evident in many U.S. educational and media institutions. Sometimes it is so hysterical that it rivals the 1692 Salem Witch Trials in its boiling hatred, insanity and injustice.

Several major Islamic doctrines found in the Koran and two other foundational doctrinal collections, the Hadith and the Sira, forge the social culture of Muslim migrants in predominantly non-Muslim nations. The Hadith(s) are the sayings and traditions of Muhammad, and the Sira is the biography of Muhammad. The last two are called together the Sunna of Muhammad. The Sunna actually accounts for 86 percent of Islam’s sacred doctrinal texts, and most of the Koran makes little cohesive sense without the Sunna. Sharia Law is the codification of the teachings of Koran, Hadith(s) and Sira.



There is also one overarching scheme in Islam’s foundational documents and Sharia Law. It is almost all about Muhammad. Even the revelations of Allah in the Koran are according to Muhammad and frequently bent to Muhammad’s personal desires. Muhammad’s drive to establish himself as the ranking and ultimate Prophet of Allah is a major and relentless theme of the Koran and Sunna. Churchill was right in calling Islam “Mohammadism.”



The major Islamic doctrines influencing the rape epidemic in Europe include especially Jihad (holy war against all non-Muslims), and also Hijra (emigration to advance Islam), Taqiyya (sacred deception), the inferior legal status of women, ethical dualism, and Islamic Supremacy.



Jihad is one of the most important doctrines of Islam. Thirty-one percent of Islam’s doctrinal standards is about Jihad. There are many types of Jihad including financial support, material support, propaganda, terrorism, and conquest and rule by the sword. Less than two percent of Jihad is about spiritual struggle. Jihad is obligatory for every Muslim who is able to participate. Muhammad established the rape of conquered females as a reward for Jihad. (Koran 4:24, Abu Muslim hadith 3433)



Hijra, migration for the sake of Allah, is usually the first phase of Jihad. It includes stealth infiltration, subversion, and agitation to destabilize the non-Muslim host country’s government and cultural institutions. Demonstrations, riots, auto-burning, and sexual assault are common. With escalating Civilization Warfare and anticipated Jihad, young Muslim males have a cultural atmosphere conducive to sexual assault against non-Muslim females.



Taqiyya is convenient for boldly disclaiming any connection between Islam and rioting, burning, and sexual assaults. (Koran 3:28, Bukari hadith 4-52-269)



The inferior status of women according to the Koran, Sunna, and Sharia Law is well-known. Seventy-one percent of verses on women in the Koran give them low status. Eighty-nine percent of Muhammad’s sayings in the Hadith also give them low status.

Ethical dualism is very important in understanding Islam because it sets a double standard of treatment for Muslims and non-Muslims, who are regarded as little better than animals and enemies of Allah, suitable for exploitation, slavery, including sex-slavery, assault, robbery, rape or summary execution at the convenience of Muslims. Non-Muslim women are particularly vulnerable to this double standard. Koran 48:29. Muhammad is Allah’s Apostle. Those who follow him are ruthless to unbelievers but merciful to one another. The doctrine of Islamic Supremacy encompasses Jihad, Hijra, Taqiyya, ethical dualism, and many relevant sub-doctrines. In Abu Muslim hadith (001,0031) Muhammad states:



“I have been ordered to wage war against mankind until they accept that there is no god but Allah and that they believe I am His prophet and accept all revelations through me.” Democracy is blasphemy against Allah. All must submit to Sharia, the laws of Allah (or Muhammad). Muslims do not emigrate to assimilate; they emigrate to dominate and eventually rule. Islam and any orthodox or Scriptural form of Christianity or Judaism are absolutely incompatible. Wisdom is proved right by its consequences.



Mike Scruggs is the author of two books: The Un-Civil War: Shattering the Historical Myths; and Lessons from the Vietnam War: Truths the Media Never Told You, and over 600 articles on military history, national security, intelligent design, genealogical genetics, immigration, current political affairs, Islam, and the Middle East.



He holds a BS degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Stanford University. A former USAF intelligence officer and Air Commando, he is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War, and holds the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, and Air Medal. He is a retired First Vice President for a major national financial services firm and former Chairman of the Board of a classical Christian school.



