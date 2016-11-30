Login Form
|American Legion SC Dept. Commander Visits Post 214 Awards Banquet
|Written by Stuart McClure
|Wednesday, 30 November 2016 00:00
|
American Legion SC Dept. Commander Bob Scherer and his wife Sherry are greeted by Clyde Mabry, 3rd District Commander, at the American Legion Post 214 Awards Banquet.
Charlie Clifton, holding the certificate above, receives a Certificate General Award and medal from American Legion SC Dept. Commander Bob Schere, Post 214 Charter Commander Steve Zietz and Current Commander Tony Dunn.
