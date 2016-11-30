Golden-Rule-Ad-WEB
Monday, December 05, 2016 - 11:11 PM
Post 214 Recieves Appreciation from Pat Ramsey PDF Print E-mail
Written by Stuart McClure   
Wednesday, 30 November 2016 00:00

Pat Ramsey, President of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 253 in Greenville, presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 Commander Tony Dunn for financial support of their recent golf touramemnt.
 


