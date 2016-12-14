Golden-Rule-Ad-WEB
Monday, December 26, 2016 - 06:03 PM
Nathan Ellenwood Named PlanFIRST Player of the Game PDF Print E-mail
Written by Press Release   
Wednesday, 14 December 2016 00:00

NathanEllenwood Page-13

Nathan Ellenwood was named the PlanFIRST Player of the Game for the Bob Jones University Bruins men’s basketball team on Friday, Dec. 9.

Ellenwood is a freshman business administration major from Greenville. Ellenwood had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists as the Bruins fell to Piedmont College 95-91.

PlanFIRST is an asset management and financial services company located in Greenville, South Carolina.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University is a biblically faithful, Christian liberal arts university focused on educating the whole person to reflect and serve Christ. BJU offers a unique blend of rigorous academic programs, discipleship, and character and leadership development. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.

BJU provides over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, and business. BJU has 2,700 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.
 


