By Bob Dill

As Chairman of Greenville County Council, Herman “Butch” Kirven is determined to increase the county road maintenance fee from $15 to $25 using whatever means is available to him. A court challenge has blocked implementation of the proposed Ordinance, alleging that the vote was short of the legal requirement.

Vice Chairman Willis Meadows is one of the Council members opposed to the $10 fee increase. In accordance with county policy, the Vice Chairman, elected by the council members is also chairman of the Finance Committee.

Chairman Kirven informed the council members Friday by Memorandum that he had planned a policy change in the Committee of the Whole meeting for yesterday, Tuesday, July 18 at County Square.

Kirven informed the members as follows: “This memo gives notice that on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the Committee of the Whole meeting and during the Committee Reports portion of the Regular Council Meeting, we will be making a motion to suspend notice and the amendment introduction provision in Council Rule VI (A). This will allow for the immediate adoption of a Rules amendment. The proposed amendment to Council Rule V (C) will allow for the Chairman of Council to appoint the Chair of the Finance Committee.”

If the proposal passed it was expected that Chairman Kirven would appoint Dr. Bob Taylor, someone he can control as Finance Chairman to support the fee increase.