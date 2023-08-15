The Relationship Between Evolution and Abiogenesis

When the problems with naturalistic abiogenesis are raised to evolutionists, they will often respond by claiming that evolution has nothing to do with the origin of life. While this is true in the most technical sense, without a specific theory on the origin of life any theory on its subsequent history is a non-starter. It is pointless to postulate that all life on earth is descended from a single common ancestor when you have no way of getting that ancestor. The reason evolutionists insist on separation is because they have no real theory of abiogenesis and in fact it shows universal common descent evolution to be the dead end that it is.

If you are going to insist on abiogenesis is the origin of life, then universal common descent is a necessary follow on. However, the moment you consider a common designer universal common descent not only is not a necessity, but the evidence that is used to point to universal common descent is also consistent with the common designer. In other words, the actual evidence indicates a common source, but that source does not have to be a common ancestor but could be a common designer.

Ultimately, the relationship between universal common descent evolution and abiogenesis is the fact that they are both part of the same atheistic mythology. They are both a requirement for an atheistic worldview to at least appear viable.

