Terrorist Jihad against the Jews and Israel

Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood

At dawn on Saturday, October 7, Israeli time, according to the Israeli Defense Force (IDF), more than 2,200 modern rockets were launched from the Palestinian Gaza strip along the Mediterranean Sea targeting civilian and military targets in Israel. The Hamas terrorists responsible claimed to have launched over 5,000 rockets. This was followed by over 2,500 Hamas infantry infiltrating into nearby civilian areas and slaughtering men, women, and children on the streets and in their homes. As many as 400 hostages may have been taken. This Hamas strike may have involved two years of planning and training. Where did they get the missiles?

The population of Gaza is about 2.3 million and is 99 percent Sunni Muslim. The estimated strength of Hamas in Gaza is at least 30,000, but the potential might be as high as 100,000. Polls and elections indicate that 50 to 70+ percent of Palestinians are sympathetic to Hamas. The sympathy for radical Islamic violence is higher among Palestinians than any other Muslim population. Forty percent of Palestinians believe suicide-bombing is appropriate to defeat the enemies of Islam.

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) numbered about 170,000 on October 7 but has been able to call up 300,000 reserves in record time. Another 165,000 reserves are available. Israel’s population is 9,8 million, of which about 73 percent is Jewish.

The Israeli occupied territory called the West Bank (of the Jordan River) is predominantly Palestinian, but there is a 26 percent Jewish minority. There has been little or no recent violence there so far.

Contrary to popular liberal beliefs, Islam is not a religion of peace and tolerance. This is an extremely dangerous false narrative. Yet both former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have made statements endorsing this now widely accepted politically correct nonsense. History, current events, and especially Islam’s founding doctrines in the Quran and the teachings and acts of Muhammad, which are reflected in Islamic Law (Sharia), soundly refute this popular propaganda. Jihad—holy war against all non-Muslims—is a prominent Islamic doctrine. Dr. Bill Warner, a highly data oriented research scientist, in his 2015 book, The Foundations of Islam, showed that 31 percent of the combined text of the three major Islamic foundational sources—the Quran, the Hadith (sayings of Muhammad), and the Sira (history of Muhammad’s acts)—was devoted to Jihad. There are well over 200 references to Jihad in the Quran alone, and all but one undeniably refer to actual force of arms against non-Muslims, especially Jews and Christians. Much of Islamic education is indoctrination promoting Jihadic fundamentalism. Most Muslim clergy are fundamentalist in belief and practice.

However, there are many individual Muslims who are either secularized or strictly cultural in their beliefs and practices, and who have little interest in or sympathy for Jihad or strict enforcement of Sharia Law. This includes a minority of Palestinians. There are even groups of Muslims who are predominantly liberal to moderate. For example, the Shia Alawites in Syria are protective of Christians and even celebrate Christmas. This is why the Muslim Brotherhood is so set against them and their leader Bashar Assad. Liberal to Moderate Muslims are regarded as heretical by most Sunni and Shia Muslim clergy. Under pressure, many moderate Muslims either comply with the hardliners or are subject to severe penalties.

Israel is thus faced with a situation that is both enormously threatening in regard to its existence as a nation and the lives of its Jewish citizens and delicate in regard to innocent Muslims who are unlikely to become a serious threat to them. However, Israel must strike Hamas hard enough to eliminate them in detail in Israel and at the borders of Israel. At the same time, it must avoid expanding the war or extending it to the point of dangerously reducing future defense capabilities.

The U.S. and other allies should assist Israel in weapons, logistics, financing, and intelligence.

Many Palestinians are bitter that the Jews displaced them from their lands starting in 1948. We can have some sympathy with that, but that is not the whole story. In 70 AD, the Romans destroyed Jerusalem, and the resulting diaspora reduced the Jewish population of the Levant. By the Fourth Century, the Roman Empire was becoming Christian, and Palestine became a center of Christian faith and culture. However, Muslim armies conquered Palestine from 636 to 641. Islam conquered by the sword. Many Christians and Jews probably fled, but the choice for those remaining was death or a humiliating form of subjection and hard oppression called dhimmitude. Over several generations, those who had been born into dhimmitude eventually chose to become Muslims. Eventually, Palestine was overwhelmingly Muslim. Then the Jews began to come home in 1948. Many Palestinian Muslims are undoubtedly descendants of Christians or Jews who were forced by the sword or the humiliation of dhimmitude to become Muslims.

The Muslim Brotherhood is the most powerful Muslim political organization in the world. Its motto is

“Allah is our objective; the Prophet is our leader; the Koran is our law; Jihad is our way; dying in the way of Allah is our highest hope.”

The Ikhwan (Arabic for “brother”) was founded in Egypt in 1928 with only six members, but by 1948 and the birth of Israel, it had more than 2.0 million members in Egypt.

The Muslim Brotherhood is part of the Sunni branch of Islam, competing for world dominance with the numerically smaller Shia branch led by Iran. Their doctrinal orientation is revivalist Islamic fundamentalism, also termed Salafism. The Brotherhood’s modern operating philosophy is often called “Civilization Jihad” or stealth Jihad. They typically work by deception and subversion until they are strong enough to take power and enforce their dominance by the sword. Hamas and Islamic Jihad are two of their terrorist branches. They have also had considerable influence over al-Qaeda, which is essentially a spinoff of Hamas. Oil money, especially from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, has been one of their most powerful resources for propagandizing, bribing, and corrupting political, civil, education, banking, and church leaders.

In the last decade, Saudi Arabia has been increasingly wary of the Muslim Brotherhood. Although Saudi fundamentalist Wahabism is very similar to Muslim Brotherhood Salafist fundamentalism, the Brotherhood disapproves of Saudi relations with the United States and insists that all Muslim national leaders must exemplify the Brotherhood’s more purely anti-Western Salafist orientation. The Saudis have been suspicious of possible Muslim Brotherhood ambitions to overthrow the Saudi monarchy.

The Muslim Brotherhood was in power in Egypt following “the Arab Spring” from early 2011 until July 2013, when Mohamed Morsi was removed and replaced by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The small but enormously oil-rich nation of Qatar is dominated by the Muslim Brotherhood, and the Brotherhood remains the most powerful Muslim organization in the world.

U.S. President Barack Obama seemed to follow Muslim Brotherhood goals in directing his Middle-Eastern foreign policy. This included the Muslim Brotherhood’s long-held ambition to overthrow the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad. Assad belonged to the very moderate Shia Alawite sect of Islam. The Alawites also protected the predominantly Orthodox Christian minority of 10 percent The Alawites, however, were a minority themselves with only 13 percent of the population, far outnumbered by the fundamentalist Sunni majority of nearly 60 percent. Beginning in 2011, the Syrian war was a first fruit of the Arab Spring. The so-called Free Syrian Army sponsored by the Muslim Brotherhood and duped Western nations were principally composed of al-Qaeda, Hamas, and related Sunni Muslim militias. According to a 2022 U.S. State Department report, the Christian population has fallen below 3 percent. Most fled the depredations of al-Qaeda, Hamas, and related Sunni Muslim militias.

Hamas (The Islamic Resistance Organization) was formed in December 1987 by Palestinian members of the Muslim Brotherhood in Gaza City. Hamas is an Islamist terrorist organization and gained political control of Gaza in 2007, following elections winning approximately 64 percent of the vote.

In 2004, an FBI raid on the Annandale, Virginia, home of a Muslim Brotherhood agent plotting to sabotage the 4.3 mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland, resulted in a treasure trove of Muslim Brotherhood records, communications, and planning papers. The documents confirmed what FBI and CIA agents had long believed—that the Muslim Brotherhood’s primary objective in the United States is to destroy our Constitutional system of laws and implement Islamic Law (Sharia) under a global Islamic government.

Muslim Brotherhood ties to the Hamas Palestinian terrorist organization were also confirmed during the 2007 Holy Land Foundation Trial. The Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development (HLF) was the largest Muslim Charity in North America. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Dallas, however, found overwhelming evidence that most HLF funds were being funneled to Hamas terrorists engaged in violent Jihad against Israel.

Evidence continues to mount that the Muslim Brotherhood is engaged in “Civilization” Jihad against Western culture and governments. Lax and facilitative American, Canadian, and European Union immigration laws and enforcement have made it easy. Their primary methods are deceit and stealth infiltration of Western governments and institutions, but they fully approve of violent Jihad when it furthers their plans and purposes. The Brotherhood created Hamas and Islamic Jihad as terrorist arms and also have considerable influence over al-Qaeda and even the Iranian-backed Shiite Hezbollah terrorist forces.

According to investigative journalist and author, Paul Sperry, every major Islamic organization in the United States is under Muslim Brotherhood control. All are engaged in informational deception about Islam and Sharia Law and play some part in the Brotherhood’s plans for Civilization Jihad against American culture, law, and Judeo-Christian influence. In 1970, there were only a little over 100 mosques in the U.S. This had grown to 1,209 by 2000 and 2,769 in 2020. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a Muslim “civil rights” organization prominent in political, educational, media, social, and legal activism. CAIR was listed as an unindicted conspirator in the 2007 Hamas fund-raising case.

Subverting the U.S. educational system , media, and political discussion by relentless propaganda and misinformation on the nature of Islam is a major strategy for Muslim Brotherhood success. They have been extraordinarily successful selling the counterfactual propaganda image of Islam as “a religion of peace and tolerance hijacked by a few fanatics.”

The lure of billions in oil money is being used to infiltrate American financial institutions by demanding Sharia compliant financial instruments. This is a Trojan Horse that eventually controls all financial decisions.

Amazingly, the U.S. Congress has been soft on the Muslim Brotherhood. In June 2012, Republican House Representative Michele Bachmann and four other Republicans proposed a Congressional investigation of the Muslim Brotherhood and its ties to Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Bachmann and the others immediately came under an orchestrated attack and smear campaign by both Democrat and Republican leaders. The smear campaign began on July 12 with a letter from CAIR-connected Minnesota Democrat Keith Ellison. The Republicans included John Boehner, John McCain, and Lindsey Graham. The smear campaign was successful in squelching investigation or criticism of the Muslim Brotherhood and limiting objective intelligence analysis connecting Islam to terrorism or subversion.

Beginning with President Obama, Muslim committees were formed in U.S. intelligence agencies and were allowed to screen out or change intelligence that reflected unfavorably on Islam. Pro-Islam John Brennan was head of the CIA. Cluelessly pro-Brotherhood James Clapper was Director of National Intelligence. Many serving on these committees were suspected Muslim Brotherhood members. There are also several Muslim members of Congress that are probably associated with the Brotherhood. Obama was unhappy with Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. General Michael Flynn, and the Democrats successfully smeared Flynn out of the Trump Administration. Flynn had written a book critical of the false narrative of Islam as a religion of peace and tolerance. Are our intelligence agencies still infiltrated by the Muslim Brotherhood? That might be one reason the huge Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 was not expected. We also might be too dependent on AI forms of intelligence.

According to the Associated Press, the Sisi government in Egypt, enemies of the Muslim Brotherhood, warned Israel 3 to 8 days before the attack. If they warned Israel, they would surely have also warned the United States. Did they?

There is no doubt that the leaders of Iran are fanatically anti-Israel and anti-American and that their primary military terrorist organization, Hezbollah, is a formidable threat to U.S. and Israeli interests. Hamas may not have informed them in order to keep its attack on Israel closely held. However, opening up another front in this war would be unwise for either Israel or the United States. We may soon enough have to deal with the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran. Iran is much more powerful than Hamas. However, we should send them a non-public memo that attacking Israel is crossing a Red Line we will not tolerate.

We need to defend Israel’s right to exist in safety and prosperity, but we must correct some our recent foreign policy and woke social-engineering blunders to be effective.

The U.S. made a tremendous mistake in fostering the overthrow of an elected Ukrainian President in 2014 to advance NATO and American ambitions. This resulted in a Ukrainian government civil war against the large Russian ethnic minority in Ukraine. This has evolved into a disastrous, costly, and dangerous proxy war between the United States and Russia. It is destroying Ukraine and has already cost the lives of over 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers. The Ukraine War and the blizzard of propaganda and lies the Biden Administration and some Republicans used to start and perpetuate it have shamefully exploited the Ukrainian people. The credibility of American foreign policy may also suffer severe damage.

We also need to rescue our own military from Critical Race Theory—DEI ideology. Otherwise, we will not be able to maintain a credible defense capability and public confidence in American national security.