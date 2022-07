Military/Veterans

Project Soldier Visited American Legion Post 214 in Taylors, SC

Members and Photographers of Project-Soldier visited American Legion Post 214 in Taylors, S.C. and photographed some of the members of Post 214. Project-Soldier KWV's Mission is to record the pride of Veterans, note it into history, and pass it on to the next generation. They try to visit as many Veterans as possible and take portraits and group photos of each Veteran and their organization, then present the photos to the Veterans.