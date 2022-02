Military/Veterans

HAM Radio Comes to American Legion Post 214 in Taylors, SC

American Legion Major Randolph Anderson, Jr. Post 214 of Taylors, S.C. has set up a HAM Radio system.

Amateur Radio (ham radio) is a popular hobby and service that brings people, electronics and communication together. People use ham radio to talk across town, around the world, or even into space, all without the Internet or cell phones. It's fun, social, educational, and can be a lifeline during times of need and can be helpful in emergencies.