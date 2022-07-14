News

Now is the Greatest Opportunity of Our Lives

Jailed 16 times, 50 days of which were in solitary confinement, issued 340 tickets, involved in six criminal trials and is currently on house arrest, Pastor Pawloski became an international hero when he told the Canadian gestapo to get out of his church during the lock-down. Growing up in Communist Poland he joins Pastor Green and Terrance Adams of Mordecai Mission to discuss the glaring parallels between life in today's totalitarian Canada (aka "Chinada"), and communist Poland.

Discover why Pastor Pawlowski will leave you energized, inspired, and on fire with the courage of your faith, and why he believes we are living in the greatest opportunity of our lifetimes.