Human Rights Activist and Clergyman to Begin Hunger Strike/Fast to Stand in Solidarity and Pray for the Oppressed People of China During the 2022 Beijing Olympics

2019 photo of Rev. Mahoney (right) praying on the streets of Hong Kong with thousands of students for freedom during the "Siege of Polytechnic University."

NEW YORK -- Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution and a ordained Presbyterian minister, will conduct his hunger strike/fast during the entire Olympic Games which begin on February 4 and end on February 20.

Rev. Mahoney's hunger strike/fast is part of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution's global campaign called #LeastWatchedOlympics

The #LeastWatchedOlympics campaign will be sending a clear message to the Chinese government that the world must stand against China's human rights abuses and will not be a part of the CCP's attempt to use the Olympic Games as a propaganda tool. Our goal is to make the Beijing Olympics the least watched Olympics in history.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, has been an outspoken critic of the human rights abuses in China for over 40 years. In 2008, he was involved in an effort to boycott the Beijing Summer Olympics and was arrested in Tiananmen Square during the Olympics speaking out for human rights. He was threatened with six months in prison and is currently banned from China.



