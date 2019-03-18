Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 18- 22, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 18, 2019: Dante Thompson discovers how two ministries have come together to help flood victims in Leslie County, Kentucky. Tonight Delbert and Rachele Hart of Pelzer, South Carolina share how Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas delivers clothes, food, school supplies, and other materials to the less fortunate in this region. Dana Watson of Yeaddiss, Kentucky, the founder of The Servant’s Closet, joins Delbert and Rachele to share how his ministry provides necessities and home repairs for those in need. Fields of Grace, a gospel trio from Candler, North Carolina, sings throughout the evening.

Tuesday, March 19, 2019: Pastor Wally Odom welcomes Michael and Lynsi Isbell of H.O.P.E. in Him Homeless Ministry in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Tonight Michael and Lynsi reveal how the Lord called them to minister to souls on the street and provide food to the hungry in this community. Robia Scott discusses her role in the Christian film Unplanned, which tells the story of Abby Johnson’s transformation from Planned Parenthood’s clinic director to pro-life activist. This program also features the music of Max Milian.

Wednesday, March 20, 2019: Tonight Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes a panel of men in ministry to discuss topics that are facing Christian men today. Pastor Andre Fullwood of ADF Ministries, Pastor James Rutledge of Church Builders Tabernacle in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Apostle Dickie L. Adams of Global Ministries International join Pastor Littlejohn to provide insight on fatherlessness, convenant marriage, celibacy, and what defines a covenant man. Jared White of Inman, South Carolina sings throughout the program.

Thursday, March 21, 2019: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Jerry and Stephanie Blassingame of Soteria Community Development Corporation in Greenville, South Carolina. Dr. John and Rebecca Polis provide insight from John’s latest book, Victorious: How to Face, Fight, and Finish Your Battles. Pastor Tim and Elke Polis of The Heights City Church in Arden, North Carolina also return to Nite Line to discuss their ministry.

Friday, March 22, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they pay tribute to Ann Critser by welcoming her closest friends and loved ones to share memories and reflect on how much Ann made a difference in their lives. This program also features the music of Forrest and Phillips from Easley, South Carolina.

