Final Candidate Comparison

Many of us already know which presidential candidate has our vote in November, but are some of your friends and family still on the fence? With such a close race ahead, every vote counts. That's why we created this simple presidential candidate comparison chart. We have taken some of the top issues that American voters feel deeply about and how each candidate has responded to those issues either through their political records or statements.

If you would like to know more about other races, visit our PAC Endorsement Page to see if we have endorsed a candidate in your state or district. You can also visit our Scorecard to see how closely the incumbent has aligned with Eagle Forum's pro-family values over the last two years.

Please share this information with others so that they too can make the best decision for the future of our country!