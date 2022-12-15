The Biblical Prediction of Uniformitarian Geology

2 Peter 3:3-6: 3, “Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts, 4, And saying, Where is the promise of his coming? for since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation. 5, For this they willingly are ignorant of, that by the word of God the heavens were of old, and the earth standing out of the water and in the water:

6, Whereby the world that then was, being overflowed with water, perished:”

Now these verses could at least in part refer to people questioning the Lord coming back because things continue as they always have without any indication of him coming back, but it is also interesting that the description of “all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation” is also a perfect fit to the philosophy behind uniformitarian geology, that the process is we observe going on the earth today are the same forces that produced everything we see on the earth. Furthermore, there is a direct connection to this idea of being responsible for people willingly dismissing both creation and the flood. It literally nails the central idea of uniformitarian geology on the head.

So, we have these verses the notion that all things continue the way they always have and that this notion that is responsible for people being ignorant of both Biblical creation and the flood. This is a perfect fit for uniformitarian geology because that is exactly the very concept that has been used to get rid of both ideas from being considered acceptable concepts.

These verses actually predict that both concepts are going to be prevalent in what it refers to as the last days. It is clear that the problem it is predicting involves both ideas. You are you have those that are using the long time since Jesus’ first coming as an excuse for denying the second coming, and you have those pushing uniformitarian geology as a direct basis for denying both Biblical creation and the Genesis Flood.

So yes, 2 Peter 3:3-6 does predict uniformitarian geology, it also predicts a general that Christ is going to return. Both concepts are present because they are connected. and they ultimately extend from the same source, that is Satan seeking to get people to deny the word of God.

