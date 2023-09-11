Do Genetic Algorithms Show That Intelligence is Not Needed to Produce Information?

A genetic algorithm is a search algorithm that seeks optimization by random changes within a population of solutions. They are alleged to mimic natural selection and because of this they are used as evidence of universal common descent evolution being possible and claimed as proof that information need not be the product of an intelligent mind. However, when one looks closely and objectively at these algorithms, they actually do the opposite.

First of all, genetic algorithms are computer programs or parts of programs designed to achieve a given search goal. This search goal can be as broad or narrow as the programmer decides. For example, if you write a genetic algorithm program to search for a particular phrase it will eventually come to it, but that phrase is actually preprogrammed into the algorithm by the programmer. You can also program with them to look for much broader results such as finding the video with the most views in a list of YouTube videos. In each case the algorithm simply optimizes the results from whatever conditions you set.

Genetic algorithms have similar aspects that would not be present with animals in nature. The first is the most generic algorithms do not have a level below which they are automatically excluded as possibly surviving. The second is that some of the population within the algorithm are guaranteed to survive each round, now you can program the algorithm to include these, but they are usually not part of the process as it can cause the algorithm to fail.

The ultimate irony of genetic algorithms is that despite evolutionists using there was evidence in support of their magic wand of natural selection they actually show why it is not workable. Based on how broad It is, all Natural Selection could possibly do is help organisms adapt to changes in their environment. Evolutionists claim that there is no plan, and no goal. Consequently, these algorithms show that natural selection would be too broad of a process to make possible the universal common descent of all life on earth from a single common bacterial ancestor.

