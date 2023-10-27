What is the Evolutionist Perspective on Science?

From the perspective of most evolutionists, science is the only acceptable source of knowledge. However, they do not define what is and is not science based on use of the scientific method but by drawing conclusions that agree with The Big Bang to me evolutionary mythology. It is further not considered science unless it is approved by acceptable sources that promote this is essentially atheistic worldview.

Because real science is based on evidence and data gathered by experimentation and observation, evolutionists not only tend to see science is the only legitimate source of knowledge, but they limit what they mean by science to what is acceptable by atheists. They will frequently deny this, but when you get into a discussion and try to present to them evidence or data that is problematic from an atheistic perspective, they summarily reject it as being science. It's part of the veneer of relying on science they will frequently claim scientific objectivity, while not even considering evidence that goes against evolutionary mythology.

One of the major keys to understanding the evolutionists’ view of science is that to be considered science in their opinion a theory or evidence that comes from or is approved of by the right sources. For example, they will frequently refer to reputable scientific journals, while defining reputable based entirely upon their acceptance of revolutionary theory. In other words, they claim to hold the position they do because of objective science, but then they define science in such a manner that excludes anything that evolutionists and particularly atheists would not agree with.

Consequently, despite the fact that they claimed to hold science in high regard, they have a tendency to define science in a way that is favorable to their position. This means that when they claim that scientific evidence supports evolutionary theory, what they actually would they actually mean is that interpretations of evidence from sources they accept support evolutionary theory.

-----------------------

