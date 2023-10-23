What is the evolutionist perspective on the word “evolutionist?”

One of the biggest ironies about evolutionists is the tendency for them to reject the word “evolutionist.” At first glance it seems hard to understand after all it is a useful term for describing somebody who accepts the notion not just of universal common descent evolution but the entire Big Bang to man evolutionary mythology. Even more, they refused to give a meaningful alternative that could be used in its place.

It is not uncommon when referring to evolutionists online, for them to criticize the use of the word “evolutionist.” They claim that it is a word invented by and only used by creationists to make evolution look like some look like a belief system when it is supposedly based on evidence. The problem is the fact that the word “evolutionist” can be found in dictionaries both on and offline along with the definition of belief.

Here is the definition of the word “evolutionist” according to dictionary.com:

evolutionist: a person who believes in or supports a theory of evolution, especially in biology.

Here is the definition of the word “believe” according to merriam-webster.com:

believe: to consider to be true or honest.

Consequently, an evolutionist would be anyone who considers evolutionary theory to be true or honest. So, when someone online says there is no such thing as an evolutionist, they are actually saying that no one considers evolutionary theory to be true or honest. The irony of this is quite amusing because in rejecting the term “evolutionist” as a simple objective general description of their position on the topic, they are basically saying that neither they nor anybody else think that it is actually true.

When you ask evolutionists for a general term to describe their position they would accept, they either do not respond or they insist on claiming the word “scientist” or some other term that completely lacks objectivity and is intended to give evolutionary theory the advantage that they wanted it to have, and that it requires in order to survive reality.

Ultimately the real reason why evolutionists reject the term “evolutionist” is precisely because it is an objective term that does not give them an unfair advantage in a discussion. This is really the only way that the Big Bang to man evolutionary atheistic mythology has been able to maintain its dominance, that is by its proponents giving it an unfair advantage.

References.

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/evolutionist

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/believe