What is the Evolutionist Perspective on Creationists?

While evolutionists are not completely monolithic and how they view creationists, there is a general pattern for those that you encounter online. This pattern of thinking is also common among theological liberals and political leftists. Besides the fact that there is a tenancy for there to be overlap between these groups, there's a definite tendency among them towards intellectual snobbery.

Among evolutionists, there is definitely a large degree of contempt for creationists, particularly anyone who is actively supporting evolutionary theory. They will often accuse us of denying science and denying evidence while doing exactly what they accuse us of doing. Most evolutionists seem incapable of realizing that there is any way of looking at the data and evidence other than an atheistic evolutionary perspective.

Evolutionists often have a monolithic view of creationists that it is impossible to change even by demonstrating that you do not fit their mold. Very often that mold is uneducated, denying scientific evidence and scientific fact, and claiming the Bible is true without ever presenting any evidence for it. Now of course when you try to present them with evidence, they always reject it. They will deny that it is actually evidence, this is ultimately because they have a very restrictive view on what they consider evidence. The short explanation is that it has to be pre-approved by the right people before it qualifies as evidence.

In general, the attitude that evolutionists have towards creationists is one of contempt, not just one of disagreement but complete contempt. This is a natural result of the tendency towards intellectual snobbery along with an inability to see honest disagreement with their perspective. Consequently, evolutionists tend to lump creationists in with flat earthers and other conspiracy theorists even though no conspiracy is actually needed or claimed.

Particularly in the case of atheists, there is a good reason for this attitude, and that is that they want to dismiss the possibility of God altogether. This is because if God exists then they are accountable to him and dismissing that possibility is ultimately the entire goal of atheistic thinking. That is what is ultimately behind the Big Bang to man story, so anytime someone dares to show doubt or even question this atheistic mythology it is going to bother the atheist’s conscience.

-----------------------

Help support these articles.

https://tinyurl.com/GSM-give

https://amzn.to/3OqSs7r

https://amzn.to/3Vk4CRU