Education

Teachers’ Unions’ Backing of Radical ‘No Kings’ Rallies Speaks Volumes about America’s Education System

It’s not about what’s best for children; it’s about what’s best for them and their leftwing causes. USPIE’s new report shows why government schools are irredeemable and why teachers’ unions are one of the five major roadblocks to reform identified in our report.

On Oct. 18, government school teachers featured prominently in the left-wing “No Kings” rallies to protest the Trump administration and anything smacking of traditional American values.

Support for “No Kings” came from dozens of leftwing organizations such as the Democratic Socialists of America and America’s two largest teacher unions — the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT).

The website of Education International, which represents leftist education groups, featured NEA President Becky Pringle and AFT President Randi Weingarten in social media posts hailing the “No Kings” protests.

We’re not surprised that the teacher unions were a big part of this. Held in hundreds of locations, the rallies promoted every socialist cause under the sun, from hatred of Donald Trump to sexual anarchy, economic redistribution, and gun confiscation.

One participant, clinging to a Mexican flag and identified later as a Chicago government school teacher, mocked a conservative counter-protester by pointing to her own neck and pretending to be shot the way Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10 while speaking at a Utah college.

This is disgusting. They’re not even trying to hide their hate anymore. It’s not about what’s best for children; it’s about what’s best for them and their leftwing causes. USPIE’s new report, ‘Are Government Schools Redeemable?’ shows why government schools are irredeemable and why teachers’ unions are one of the five major roadblock to reform identified in our report.

From USPIE’s report:

“According to Public Union Facts, the NEA spent $245 million in 2024 political contributions. The AFT ponied up more than $99 million. The NEA supports Common Core and opposes vouchers. The AFT focuses on maintaining occupational privilege for teachers, as well as tenure policies that protect bad teachers. Teacher unions rally in support of LGBTQ+ policies, including placing inappropriate books in school libraries and classrooms, hiding gender issues of students from parents, protecting teachers who dress up pretending to be the opposite sex and other policies offensive to many parents.”

If you want to know what the teacher unions are all about, you just have to go to the NEA’s website.

“We are building and growing a community of activists committed to advancing social justice policies in public education,” the NEA proclaims on its “Racial & Social Justice” page.

Exactly. They want to instruct teachers in how to steer children into sexual experimentation, racism, climate fears and to be ready recruits for political campaigns. They use the government schools to manipulate kids into hating everything that’s good about America — faith, family and freedom.

To hear more from USPIE’s Founder and President, Sheri Few, tune in to the latest episode of USPIE’s podcast, “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few,” on Tuesday, Oct. 21, with special guest John Rushemeza, a passionate advocate for Christ-centered education and a bold voice calling the Church to reclaim its God-given role in shaping the hearts and minds of the next generation. On this episode, Few and Rushemeza will tackle one of the most important questions facing the American Church: Who really holds the responsibility for educating our children? Listen to “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few” on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and X.