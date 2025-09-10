Education

Top teachers’ unions funneled millions in member dues to Pro-DEI, trans activists

The sheer amount of money extracted from teachers and given to hard-left groups is stunning and unconscionable. Meanwhile, children are being fed false, race-baiting American history, DEI ideology, and lessons to turn them into ideologues for climate extremism, socialist economics, and LGBTQ behavior.

America’s two largest teachers’ unions have put millions of dollars from membership dues toward leftist political organizations supporting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, gender ideology, and other leftist causes, a new report found.

Combined, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and the National Education Association (NEA) have given $43,524,123 since 2022 to left-wing political organizations, such as $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a group that supports “affirming” gender-confused children, according to the report by Defending Education (DE) and explained in The Daily Caller.

Think about this. Parents send their kids to government schools controlled by unions that force teachers to pay dues that the unions use to promote every left-wing, perverse cause under the sun.

Earlier, the Daily Caller reported that the head of the Chicago Teachers’ Union, Stacy Davis Gates, told a gathering at the City Club of Chicago, “The children are always ours,” referring to the teachers’ unions. “Every single one of them, all over the globe.”

Parents must say, No, ‘kids are not yours’, Stacy Davis Gates. Children belong to us, their parents.

Overall, over the past decade, the top teachers’ unions have sent more than $220 million to leftwing groups, Defending Education reports.

For example, the NEA allegedly donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to pro-gender ideology groups, such as $29,500 to Gender Inclusivity LLC, $30,000 to the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN) and $60,000 to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The union also allegedly sent $200,000 to the Black Progressive Action Coalition, $17,941 to the National Equity Project, $100,000 to the National Redistricting Action Fund, $58,000 to Race & Equity in Education Inc., and a combined $322,500 to Race Forward and Race Forward Action Inc.

Parents who don’t want their kids corrupted by these left-wing unions need to get them out of government schools and into homeschooling or private schools. At the same time, government officials should be pressured to end the woke miseducation and return schools to teaching the basics.

But, parents, don’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen. Save your kids now.

