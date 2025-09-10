Education

You'll Own Nothing and Be Happy: Only if You've Had a Lobotomy or Been Educated in Today's Schools

How many people do you know who still believe we have too much C02 on this earth?

How many people do you know who are letting their children being taught “sight words” to hinder their reading abilities.

How many people do you know who think fluoride is good for them?

How many people do you know who believe we must cease of all uses of fossil fuels and transit to only so-called Green energies that are destroying our land, water, and crops and killing us and other living creatures on this earth.

How many people do you know who think the government has our best interests at heart?

How many people do you know who believe our schools are set up to educate, not indoctrinate, our children?

How many people do you know who believe the United Nations was set up, and is necessary, to make the world a safer place for all inhabitants?

How many people do you know who believe that chemtrails are a figment of my imagination?

Okay, you don’t believe that many are still in the dark about these anti-human actions. Here is one of the biggest questions: How many people – friends, family, acquaintances — do you know who are still getting the jab?

With all the exposure of the COVID vaccine, all the lawsuits against the manufacturers, doctors prescribing them, and all of the deaths – especially of infants – after getting the jab, it’s a wonder that there are any left in the first world countries, anyway, who do not know of the dangers.

I could go on and on, but you get my drift. We live in a two-faced world. The global elite, who conceived and built the United Nations, have become the world’s leading experts on how to make us believe they are doing everything possible to make this world a safe and beautiful place. That they only have love for mankind in their hearts. All the while – and that has been over 100 years – our world leaders have been doing everything they can to achieve:

world control of governance

reduction of the population by over 90%

control of all land and water

Those few non-elites will be allowed to be useful idiots for the elites (if they haven’t been able to make robots fill the bill).

But how in this world did they advance their goal so well? Obviously, it required control of the education system nation-wide, then mainstream media came along and captured almost every news outlet and brainwashed much of the population.

AND it required that we be silenced. We were? How? We are as smart or smarter than they. We know the truth, the science, and the humanity. (Of course, they know those truths, but are trying to crush, rather than accept, them.)

That was until the COVID fiasco (too mild a word?) woke many up to the real state of affairs globally. They know all the steps of what and how these anti-human things are advancing. Instead of reacting to their actions, we need to get ahead of them. Right now, the global elite are working to bring on insurrection. Before more violence is sicced on us, we must turn things around.

I know it isn’t easy stopping a train that has been moving in one direction for over 100 years and gaining speed constantly. But we can’t afford to lose another minute. Especially with the coming violence they are stirring up. We must take back the high ground. We must become the mayors, senators, congressmen and women. All the while, we must be cleaning up our universities and every level of education –teach real facts, not lies and brainwashing.

Thirty some years ago, when Tomes DeWeese, I, and others were trying to open people’s eyes and minds, we were portrayed as “Chicken Littles” who’s sky was falling. Now that you know the truth, each person needs to do his or her best to turn thing around and bring back sanity, truth, sound science, and integrity to our world. Every little bit helps.

Remember the grasshopper and the ant.

And let the lion roar.

---------------------------------

Kathleen Marquardt has been an advocate for property rights and freedom for decades. While not intending to be an activist, she has become a leader and an avid supporter of constitutional rights, promoter of civility, sound science, and reason. She is dedicated to exposing the fallacies of the radical environmental and animal rights movements. She has been featured in national publications including Fortune, People, the Washington Post, and Field and Stream, as well as television news programs such as Hard Copy, The McLaughlin Group, Geraldo, and many others. Today, she serves as Vice President of American Policy Center. Kathleen now writes and speaks on Agenda21/2030, and its threat to our culture and our system of representative government.