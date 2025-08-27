Education

Enrollment Collapse Pushes Government Schools to Hire Expensive Recruiters to Attract Students

School districts struggling with enrollment losses are hiring consultants to recruit students. This comes as more parents are choosing alternatives to government schools, such as private schooling and home education, according to a new report.

On Aug. 5, The New York Times reported that schools in “Orlando, Newark, Memphis and dozens of other cities and towns have hired consultants who aggressively woo parents to convince them to enroll their children in local public schools.”

Government schools lose money when students choose alternative options because per-pupil enrollment figures often determine government funding. Hence, a desperate push to attract more students.

This report is a great example of how government schools continue to get things wrong. They are spending money to employ ‘experts’ to lure parents into coming back, rather than reflecting on their own poor practices. Smart parents will see through these schemes.

“According to the Times, some districts are considering consolidating and rezoning schools. Orange County, Florida, which has projected a 25 percent drop in district kindergarten enrollment this fall, enlisted Caissa K12’s services to help it recruit back families tempted by other options,” FoxNews.com reported.

Fox News Digital previously reported on several other states following Arizona in passing universal school choice legislation, which introduces competition by allowing parents to choose schools outside their neighborhood zone.

Home education and private schooling took off during the COVID-19 pandemic for good reason. Because of the Zoom classes, parents got a look at what the government schools were serving up to kids, and they didn’t like it one bit.

Citing a growth in government microschools catering to parents, school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis of the American Culture Project told Fox News Digital, “This new recruitment strategy by the public school system shows that school choice works. The school system actually has to compete for its customers now that families can vote with their feet.”

USPIE is all for competition in the private sector, but disagrees with Corey DeAngelis when it comes to government-run education. The alleged competition is just forcing government schools to waste our tax money!

All the marketing in the world doesn’t change the fact that government schools are under the thumb of leftwing teachers’ unions and are full of woke curricula. Parents who can do so need to get their kids out of government systems and into home education or private schools.

To hear more from USPIE’s Founder and President, Sheri Few, tune in to the latest episode of USPIE’s podcast “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few” on Tuesday, Aug. 26, with special guest Alex Newman, founder of Liberty Sentinel. Alex recently published a powerful article about a new bill that would force home education to teach government propaganda, and he joins Few to break down what parents need to know and talk with us about other hot education topics. USPIE’s “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few” is a weekly podcast that exposes the dangers of education shaped by government bureaucrats and social engineers, while exploring practical ways to protect children and preserve America’s freedom. Listen to “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few” on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and X.

United States Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) is a nonprofit, nationwide coalition that is fighting to return education to its proper local roots and restore parental authority over their children’s education by helping parents and local communities to escape federal and other national influences. It is the vision of USPIE to create a culture where parents, empowered with the authority to choose what and how their children learn, are the undisputed primary educators of their children, where local schools operate in support of families, and where education is unencumbered by federal mandates.

USPIE’s powerful documentary, “Truth & Lies in American Education,” addresses some of the most glaring issues in the American education system and equips parents to make a change in their local school district for the betterment of their children. The film follows Few’s daughter-in-law, April, as she seeks to learn more about the system she was planning on exposing to her own children and learns the shocking truth. “Truth & Lies in American Education” is available for streaming on SalemNOW, as well available on DVD.