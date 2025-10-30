Times Examiner Facebook Logo

Education

Dad Comes Under Fire for Calling out Pornographic Library Books

By USPIE

Terry Newsome, a dad of two, was horrified when he discovered a pornographic book in the school library. When he went to the School Board, he was told the book was acceptable because it was for an “underserved group,” a.k.a. the LGBTQ+ community. Terry’s advocacy landed him on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s blacklist, with organizations like Moms for Liberty and Turning Point USA. Terry joins the podcast today to share what’s really going on behind the scenes in government schools.

 

