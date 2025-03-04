Education

Removing the Christian Corner Stone from Our Country

America's founding documents clearly demonstrate that our founders believed God ordained this nation. It was Benjamin Franklin addressing the Constitutional Convention on June 28, 1787, cautioning his fellow founders of America with these words: "God Governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without His aid?" May I add to Mr. Franklin's statement, "Is it probable that an empire can remain without His aid?" Our founders had a strong sense of God's presence in the work they were accomplishing, birthing this nation. They reminded each other frequently in whose service they truly were. But something bad has happened in America, and it didn't occur overnight or over a few years. Americans lost their desire to cooperate with God, much less trust Him in the affairs of state.

I remember well beginning my grade school days with the National Anthem over the classroom speaker in front of the class and atop the blackboard...remember? Then came a moment of prayer followed by school announcements spoken over the same classroom speaker and from a student (which was a privilege earned). Then the school principal came on with his announcements. Prayer was removed from our public schools in 1962 at the end of my 6th grade year with Mrs. Amos my homeroom teacher. Look at the chart above. David Barton, a phenomenal subject-matter specialist on the founding, growth and constitutional privileges of our nation submitted the chart. The decline of America's values and character, which, for a long time had been a target for elimination by diabolical groups, scored a massive victory removing prayer from schools and beginning the turn away from developing individual character. David Barton demonstrates the results.

When our country was founded, and for many decades later, building character in children was considered just as important as imparting intellectual knowledge. From first grade through high school, even into college, teaching character was an essential ingredient within the academic community, and I do not wish to dismiss in homes, neighborhoods and churches. Building students for life without constructing grace and heart along with academic rigors only makes robotic individuals who have lost the fullness of purpose. Refusing God's influence in our educational systems not only causes results as shown above in the chart but adversely impacts the development of character in students, especially in very formative educational years kindergarten through eighth grade. How fortunate for those during high school years who had incorporated into their development Biblical teaching along with their academics. I attended a high-ranking military academy during my high school years, and the Cadet Corp marched to chapel on campus every week. Pro Deo Et Pro Patria - For God and For Country was the Academy's Motto, and such was taught my four years.

Our students, allow me to include many adults, too, are largely ignorant about the principles and ideas that shaped our nation. This lack of instruction has greatly led to our country becoming fragmented, unclear and divided about what our nation stands for and where we could be headed - even where we should be headed. Without students and citizens of all ages learning of America's incredible and exceptional founding principles and values, the America birthed and intended to be, has rapidly weakened and even lost direction. Please consider purchasing my quick reading booklet, "Our Forefathers Truly Appealed to Heaven" (Barnes N Nobles, Amazon, Walmart even eBook).

Schools were developed to do more than train a student's mind. They were directed to nurture their souls by reinforcing the values they learn at home and in their communities. Students used to be able to practice prayer, and for over 200 years the First Amendment protected our religious freedom and allowed faith to flourish even in the workplace and schools. President Trump's decision to return educational values and methods back to the states may prove to be a return to traditional values which could lead to making America Great Again!