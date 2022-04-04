Education

NGU’s Faith At Work Business Symposium Set for April 4

NGU’s Faith at Work Business Symposium showcases Christian marketplace leaders who prepare and encourage attendees to have a Kingdom impact through their future leadership.

North Greenville University (NGU) will present its annual Faith at Work Business Symposium on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in Turner Chapel on its Tigerville Campus. This free conference showcases Christian marketplace leaders who prepare and encourage NGU students to have a Kingdom impact through their future leadership. Attendees are motivated to develop a Christian Worldview of business operations while gaining necessary exposure to critical, contemporary, real-world issues approached from a biblical perspective.

“We are excited about presenting the Sixth Annual Faith at Work Business Symposium at North Greenville University this year. This will be the first time that we are holding the symposium in the evening, and we will have two wonderful speakers for this event,” said Dean of the College of Business and Entrepreneurship (COBE) Dr. John B. Duncan. “These gentlemen apply their faith at work every day and we look forward to our students and other attendees hearing their unique insights about how God is currently at work in and through business entities.”

Guest speakers for this year's symposium will be Mike Sharrow, CEO of C12, and Shaun Morgan, manager of Investment Marketing at Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

For nearly three decades, C12's singular focus has been to create a framework that gathers, compels, and equips Christian business leaders to achieve excellence through the power of peers. Together, C12 members dig into challenges, seize opportunities, and develop strategic plans for prosperous and adverse seasons.

Sharrow serves as the president and CEO and on the board of directors for the C12 Group. He joined C12 as a member in 2010 while serving as an executive pastor for a large church in Texas and owner of a healthcare strategy consulting group. Before that, he served in various leadership roles in operations and sales corporately for the Walgreen Company, financial services, and strategic development work with Health by Design. In 2011, he exited his commitments to join the local C12 practice in San Antonio as an associate chair serving CEOs across that market. In 2013, he and a partner acquired the greater Central Texas region and stewarded it as it grew to a team of eight full-time chairmen serving nearly 150 leaders. Sharrow is passionate about collaboration, strategic planning, Gospel initiatives, and BHAG endeavors.

He graduated from Trinity International University (TIU) in Chicago with a degree in marketing, did graduate work at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (TEDS) in theology, Loyola Graduate School of Business in project management, and is an ordained pastor.

Shaun Morgan serves as investment marketing manager for Eventide Asset Management, LLC, a Boston-based investment adviser practicing "Investing that makes the world rejoice."

Founded in 2008, Eventide's vision is to serve individuals, financial advisors, and institutions by providing high-performance investments that create compelling value for the global common good. Eventide is probably the industry leader in creating funds related to the concept of biblically responsible investing.

Morgan is responsible for developing strategy and supporting content creation for investment marketing at Eventide. Before joining Eventide in 2018, Morgan was as regional director for GuideStone and a regional vice president for Provasi Capital Partners. He holds a B.A. in Philosophy from Dallas Baptist University.

This event is open to all students, faculty, and the Upstate business community. Contact Jennifer Grissop in the COBE for more information at 864.977.7181.

God has much to say in His Word about how to do business. Followers of Christ should bring God's truth to bear on every aspect of society, including business and economics. We hope that you will explore our Christ-centered business programs.

