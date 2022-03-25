Education

Brian Burch Named Chief Information Officer

Steve Dickinson, vice president for business and operations at Bob Jones University, recently named Brian Burch as BJU Chief Information Officer. Marvin Reem, the longtime former CIO, retired last May.

Burch will be responsible for Information Technology (IT), including managing the IT shared services with BJU Education Group.

“The Lord blessed us with this hire as Brian brings significant CIO experience and leadership skills to our team,” said Dickinson.

A 1985 graduate of Bob Jones Academy, Burch earned a BS in Computer Science from BJU in 1992. He later completed an MBA from Southern Wesleyan University.

Burch brings nearly 30 years of IT experience to the position, including a rich technical foundation and strong management expertise focused on creative problem solving, continuous improvement and sound financial management. He has expertise in IT strategy, business intelligence, enterprise architecture, IT service management, vendor management, project management and change leadership.

He spent the last 26 years at Kemet Electronics Corporation in Simpsonville, South Carolina, a $1.4B manufacturer of Electronic Components with 23 plants in 13 countries.

Most recently, he was vice president of IT Special Projects where he directed a project team to replace the company’s legacy order entry and shipping system, conducting product and partner selection and contracting activities. From 2012 to 2018, he served as vice president and chief information officer, where he led Kemet’s global IT team of 300 people, directing strategy, business intelligence, infrastructure, development, vendor management, client service and security.

His wife, Andrea, is also a graduate of Bob Jones Academy and Bob Jones University. Their daughters, Amber and Andrea, graduated from the University in 2014 and 2018 respectively.