Education

The Collegian Staff Wins South Carolina Press Association Awards

The South Carolina Press Association (SCPA) recognized staff members of Bob Jones University’s student newspaper, The Collegian, with multiple awards Friday, March 18, at its annual awards ceremony. Both individual staff members and The Collegian staff in its entirety were honored.

The SCPA Collegiate News Contest recognizes the best in South Carolina collegiate journalism. Collegiate staff members compete against other colleges and universities in 12 different categories, including writing, design, photography and illustration.

Competing in the Collegiate Under 5,000 division, BJU students won the following awards:

Four first-place awards:

Arianna Rayder—Specialty Page Design

Johnathon Smith—Feature Story

Andrew Thompson—News Story and Arts and Entertainment Story

One second-place award:

Melia Covington—Second place, Photograph

Four third-place awards:

Nathaniel Hendry—Photograph

Catherine Reynolds and Jewel Schuurmans—Sports Story

Lindsay Shaleen—Sports Photograph

Olivia Thomas—Column or Editorial Writing

Additionally, The Collegian staff won third place in the General Excellence category, which recognizes the staff’s overall achievements throughout December 2020 through November 2021 judging period.

“These awards recognize the hundreds of hours staffers have invested in the paper this year,” said Betty Solomon, faculty adviser for The Collegian. “I’m especially proud to receive these accolades as we celebrate The Collegian’s 35 years of award-winning journalism.”