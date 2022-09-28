Education

Alyssa Marks Wins Mary E. Jarrard Award at Communication Conference

Alyssa Marks, a graduate student in Bob Jones University’s Department of Communication Studies, was recognized at the annual Carolinas Communication Association (CCA) conference held at the University of South Carolina Aiken September 23-24.

Marks won the 2022 Mary E. Jarrard Award for Excellence in Student Scholarship for her paper, “The Power of Perception in War: Social Judgement Theory and President Zelensky’s Memorable Messaging.” The Jarrard award is given to the author of the top graduate paper. This is the fifth time that a BJU student has received the honor since BJU joined the CCA in 2014.

Additionally, BJU graduate student Charissa Willis’ paper, “I Now Pronounce You: An Exploration of Marital Name Change among Evangelical Women” placed in the top three.

Prior to the convention, students from around the region submitted papers for consideration in the CCA’s competitive, blind review process.

Students from Colorado State University, Georgia State University, the University of North Carolina Charlotte, the University of North Carolina Greensboro and the University of South Carolina Aiken were finalists.

Founded in 1981, the Carolinas Communication Association promotes the study of communication in the Carolinas and across the region, and provides a forum for undergraduate, graduate, and faculty scholarship.