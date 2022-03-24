Education

Bob Jones Academy Students Headed to National Debate Competition

Bob Jones Academy hosted the 2022 National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) District Qualifier Tournament for the state of South Carolina March 18 - 19. Academy students competed against public and private school students from across the state. The following Academy students advanced to the final rounds and qualified to be members of the team of 40 South Carolina students representing the state at the national competition in Louisville, Kentucky, this June:

Lincoln Douglas Debate – Graham Edwards of Inman

Original Oratory – Ian Hamrick of Simpsonville

Informative Speaking – Maria Smith of Taylors

US Extemporaneous Speaking – Will Goff of Greer

Dramatic Interpretation – Arianna Jenks of Mauldin

Humorous Interpretation – Josiah Pait and Nathan Townsend of Greenville

Programmed Oral Interpretation – Jimmy Chisholm of Greenville

Additionally, the following BJA students were chosen to be on the SC World Schools Team which will compete at Nationals:

Cayden Meissner of Greenville

AJ Meissner of Greenville

Madigan Lawlor of Greenville

Eli McGee of Greenville

Additional students that made it to the final rounds include Abella Edwards of Inman (US Extemporaneous), Abigail Garner of Greenville (Dramatic Interpretation), Mikayla Sprout of Taylors (Oratory), and Bella Sanders of Fountain Inn and Livie Hotchkiss of Greenville (Duo).

BJA earned the NSDA Leading Chapter Award for the state of South Carolina. This award represents the accumulation of student NSDA membership degrees (levels) over a five-year period.