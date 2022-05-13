Education

Class of 2022 Graduates from Bob Jones Academy

Bob Jones Academy Head of School Dr. Doug Abels addressed the 89 graduates of Bob Jones Academy during the 94th commencement exercises which were held in Rodeheaver Auditorium on the BJU campus Thursday, May 12, at 2 p.m.

Abels previously served as head of school at Killian Hill Christian School outside of Atlanta, Georgia. He holds a bachelor’s in math education, a master’s in secondary education, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Bob Jones University. Prior to his tenure at Killian Hill Christian School, Abels spent 20 years at Harvest Christian Academy in Guam where he taught math and science and became the Minister of Education over the K–12 school.

His keynote highlighted the school year’s theme, “Eternity Matters More," which was also the theme of the 2022 yearbook, The Academian.

Zachary Wise and Ian Hamrick were the valedictorian and salutatorian respectively. Both addressed their classmates during the ceremony.

In the fall, 86 of the 89 graduates are planning to attend college with 67 students going on to Bob Jones University. Students plan to attend Anderson University, Clemson University, the College of Charleston, Greenville Technical College, North Greenville University, Oxford University, Patrick Henry College, Reformation Bible College and Western Carolina University.

“The BJA Class of 2022 is a class gifted in sports, music, art, and academics. They will be remembered for their excellence in speech and debate,” said Dr. Geof Ericson, BJA High School principal and senior class sponsor. “Their love for God is exemplified best in their empathy, love, and care that they show for each other.”

Founded in 1927, Bob Jones Academy is an independent Christian school in Greenville, South Carolina, serving students in preschool through grade 12.