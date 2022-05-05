Education

NGU Honors Local Students for Excellence

More than 65 academic awards were presented to North Greenville University (NGU) students on Wednesday, April 13, during the 2022 Academic Awards Day in Turner Chapel on campus.

After a welcome from Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Dr. Nathan A. Finn, awards were presented for excellence in education, communication and fine arts, humanities and sciences, Christian studies, business and entrepreneurship, honors scholars, scholar-athletes, outstanding freshman, American Legion citizenship, and general excellence.

The following local students were recognized for excellence:

Excellence in Music Education

Cline School of Music Outstanding Senior in Music

General Excellence Award

Elizabeth McDonald – Piedmont, SC

Excellence in Spanish Education

Lilian Woolbright – Greer, SC

Outstanding Media Ministry Student

Morgan Sick Hudson – Taylors, SC

Outstanding Broadcast Media Student

Adrianna Austin – Travelers Rest, SC

Outstanding Digital Media Student

Anna Claire Massey – Taylors, SC

Theatre Student Leadership Award

Excellence in Theatre Award

Veronica Rogers – Taylors, SC

The Zachary B. Bishop Ars Excellentia Award

Leah Buffalino – Taylors, SC

Outdoor Education Excellence Award

Madison Trump – Simpsonville, SC

Outstanding Ambassadorship of Outdoor Leadership

Seth Vaughn – Pickens, SC

Excellence in Biology

Allison Ware – Simpsonville, SC

French Academic Excellence

Valeria Scurry – Greenwood, SC

Linguistics Academic Excellence

Drew Golden – Travelers Rest, SC

American Sign Language Academic Excellence

Rebecca Moore – Simpsonville, SC

The Veda B. Sprouse English Award

Faith Bentley – Marietta, SC

Bielecki-Willard Interdisciplinary Studies Student of the Year Award

Elizabeth Davis – Greer, SC

The Shirley A. Hickson History Award

Micah Stevens – Taylors, SC

Excellence in Criminal Justice and Legal Studies

Madison Crymes – Greenville, SC

Excellence in Christian Studies

Riley Kinard – Taylors, SC

Outstanding Academic Achievement in Management

Emily A. Hall – Greer, SC

Outstanding Academic Achievement in Accounting

Sarah K. Cline – Lyman, SC

Outstanding Academic Achievement in Marketing

Samuel J. Streit – Simpsonville, SC

Sport Management Professional Excellence Award

Joshua L. Thomas – Greer, SC