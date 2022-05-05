NGU Honors Local Students for Excellence

More than 65 academic awards were presented to North Greenville University (NGU) students on Wednesday, April 13, during the 2022 Academic Awards Day in Turner Chapel on campus.
After a welcome from Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Dr. Nathan A. Finn, awards were presented for excellence in education, communication and fine arts, humanities and sciences, Christian studies, business and entrepreneurship, honors scholars, scholar-athletes, outstanding freshman, American Legion citizenship, and general excellence.
The following local students were recognized for excellence:
Excellence in Music Education
Cline School of Music Outstanding Senior in Music
General Excellence Award
Elizabeth McDonald – Piedmont, SC
Excellence in Spanish Education
Lilian Woolbright – Greer, SC
Outstanding Media Ministry Student
Morgan Sick Hudson – Taylors, SC
Outstanding Broadcast Media Student
Adrianna Austin – Travelers Rest, SC
Outstanding Digital Media Student
Anna Claire Massey – Taylors, SC
Theatre Student Leadership Award
Excellence in Theatre Award
Veronica Rogers – Taylors, SC
The Zachary B. Bishop Ars Excellentia Award
Leah Buffalino – Taylors, SC
Outdoor Education Excellence Award
Madison Trump – Simpsonville, SC
Outstanding Ambassadorship of Outdoor Leadership
Seth Vaughn – Pickens, SC
Excellence in Biology
Allison Ware – Simpsonville, SC
French Academic Excellence
Valeria Scurry – Greenwood, SC
Linguistics Academic Excellence
Drew Golden – Travelers Rest, SC
American Sign Language Academic Excellence
Rebecca Moore – Simpsonville, SC
The Veda B. Sprouse English Award
Faith Bentley – Marietta, SC
Bielecki-Willard Interdisciplinary Studies Student of the Year Award
Elizabeth Davis – Greer, SC
The Shirley A. Hickson History Award
Micah Stevens – Taylors, SC
Excellence in Criminal Justice and Legal Studies
Madison Crymes – Greenville, SC
Excellence in Christian Studies
Riley Kinard – Taylors, SC
Outstanding Academic Achievement in Management
Emily A. Hall – Greer, SC
Outstanding Academic Achievement in Accounting
Sarah K. Cline – Lyman, SC
Outstanding Academic Achievement in Marketing
Samuel J. Streit – Simpsonville, SC
Sport Management Professional Excellence Award
Joshua L. Thomas – Greer, SC