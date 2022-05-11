Education

Bob Jones Academy Graduation May 12

Bob Jones Academy Head of School Dr. Doug Abels will address the 89 graduates of Bob Jones Academy during the 94th commencement exercises which will be held in Rodeheaver Auditorium on the BJU campus Thursday, May 12, at 2 p.m.

Dr. Abels previously served as head of school at Killian Hill Christian School outside of Atlanta, Georgia. He holds a bachelor’s in math education, a master’s in secondary education, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Bob Jones University. Before his tenure at Killian Hill Christian School, Dr. Abels spent 20 years at Harvest Christian Academy in Guam where he taught math and science and became the Minister of Education over the K–12 school.