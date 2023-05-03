Education

BJU to Hold 96th Commencement

Over 700 students in the Class of 2023 will receive degrees at the 96th annual commencement of Bob Jones University Friday, May 5. The two-hour program begins at 2 p.m. in BJU’s Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium (FMA). The service will be webcast live.

“We are proud of our graduating class. Commencement is a time to recognize their achievements and reflect on God’s goodness and provision for them throughout their educational journey,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “We look forward with anticipation to how He will direct their next steps.”

In addition to 570 students receiving bachelor’s degrees, 94 students will receive master’s degrees and 58 students will receive associate degrees. Three candidates will receive earned doctorate degrees.

The Amphitorium doors will open at 1 p.m., and tickets are valid until 1:30 p.m. All guests without tickets should enter the tower doors opposite the Student Center Post Office and the Cinematic Arts Center. Parking will be available in the parking garage, Wade Hampton Mall lot and various smaller lots on campus.

To view additional information about commencement activities, click here.

Since its founding in 1927, BJU has conferred over 52,500 degrees.