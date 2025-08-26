Mainstream Media Lies about Project Ukraine

Battered but Rising Sources of Truth

First of all, where do the lies come from? The largest share of US and British news media “information” on the Ukraine War is the Ukrainian Government through the Ukrainian Military General Staff and Ukrainian military intelligence services. The Ukrainian General Staff strictly controls news releases by both foreign and domestic media. In fact, the Ukrainian General Staff is usually the only allowed source of Ukrainian War news, which most often comes in the form of a handout. There are only a few independent war reporters in Ukraine, and these are always in danger of arrest or harm when in Ukrainian held territory. Moreover, US CIA and British MI6 foreign intelligence agencies have a decisive and often creative influence on Ukrainian information warfare strategy and propaganda releases. Ukrainian propaganda generally far exceeds merely slanted news stories and data interpretation. Its most prominent characteristic is deliberate disinformation and wildly distorted interpretations of facts and data. False flag events are a prime tool of Ukrainian intelligence agencies, which are closely linked to heavy CIA and MI6 influence.

Unfortunately, this Project Ukraine propaganda package is often briefed to President Trump, his staff and cabinet, and Congress as reliable and actionable intelligence, but in truth is reckless selling of misguided foreign policy and military agendas rather than conveying critically analyzed facts and data for making decisions of enormous consequences for the American people. Furthermore, it sometimes appears that input from other intelligence agencies, such as the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and even the cabinet-level Director of National Intelligence (DNI) have been over-ridden in favor pushing for a costlier and more belligerent Project Ukraine despite its impending failure and escalating dangers. Judging from recent statements on Ukraine by the President and Members of Congress, they are either insufficiently informed or being informed according to a false narrative whose foundations are now collapsing. This is easily determined by looking at a substantial body of fact that is building as the false narrative inevitably collapses. President Trump’s credibility is often damaged by false intelligence. Congress needs to get off the Titanic.

The biggest and most prevalent lie of Project Ukraine is that the intrusion of the Russian Army, on February 24, 2022, into Ukraine was an “unprovoked invasion.”

In fact, the US had been planning since early spring 2019 to provoke the Russians into invading Ukraine, so they could destroy the Russian economy with heavy sanctions, accomplish a regime change removing Russian President Vladimir Putin from office, significantly weaken Russia as a global military and economic leader, and then break the Russian Federation into parts for easy and unopposed exploitation of their natural resources. These plans are detailed in two RAND Corporation reports published April 24, 2019, entitled Extending Russia and Competing from Advantageous Ground by James Dobbins et al. Their implementation did not begin until the Biden Administration took office in 2021. On March 24, 2021, Ukrainian President Zelensky issued a decree to reconquer the parts of the Donbas and Crimea lost in 2014 and 2015. This was despite his winning the 2018 election as a “peace candidate” favoring improved relations with Russia and implementation of the Minsk II peace agreement. He was later persuaded by the Right Sector and British and American officials that there should be no peace with Russia.

The most reprehensible action of Project Ukraine goes back at least to late 2013 and early 2014, when the US and UK instigated, funded, and backed a regime change-coup that removed a duly-elected Ukrainian President, Viktor Yanukovych, from office and relaced him and his Cabinet with US-picked pro-NATO and pro-European Union Ukrainian politicians.

This was approved by President Barack Obama and spearheaded by then Vice President Joe Biden, Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Biden aide and future National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, and Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt. According to Nuland, about $5 billion in USAID funds over several years had prepared Ukraine for American-style democracy. Primary organization of the coup was given to the CIA, British MI6 foreign intelligence, additional George Soros money and NGOs (supposedly non-government organizations). Primary local organizations executing the mob actions were the Right Sector and Ukrainian Svoboda, “Freedom Party” About 121 were killed and 750 wounded in mass rallies. The dead included 13 police. Many were shot by Right Sector snipers. The Right Sector and their associated organizations can at minimum be described as Ukrainian nationalist extremists. Many were associated with Nazi ideology. The mob violence occurred over about a week and ended February 24, 2014, with Yanukovych fleeing to Russia. The new Ukrainian government suppressed investigation of the mob violence and sniper fire from Right Sector held locations. This disgraceful and bloody overturning of Ukrainian democracy is usually termed the Maidan Revolution, for the main public square in Kyiv, but is called by supporters of Project Ukraine “The Revolution of Dignity.”

Having a right understanding of the US, UK, and Right Sector role in overthrowing the legitimately elected government of Ukraine in 2014 is essential to understanding Project Ukraine and the Ukraine War.

One neglected fact about the Ukraine War—deliberately neglected by Project Ukraine propagandists—is that about 38 percent of the pre-2014 population of Ukraine were Russian speaking ethnics of Russian or mixed Russian and Ukrainian heritage. These represented 60 to 90 percent of the population of nine oblasts (states) in southern and eastern Ukraine—strongest in the Donbas oblasts of Donetsk (90%) and Lugansk (89%), and Crimea (exceeding 79%).

The new Ukrainian government of 2014 immediately started suppressing Russian language, Russian culture, and connections to the Russian Orthodox Church. This included violent Ukrainian Army and Right Sector suppression of any dissent. This violence caused widespread resistance in predominantly Russian ethnic regions and turned into a civil war in which 14,000 people were killed. An essentially phony cease-fire, called Minsk I, was called on September 5, 2014, but the Ukrainian attempt to “liberate” Russian-speaking Donbas continued. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko elected in July 2014 decreed Donbas militias and sympathetic civilians were terrorists.

From January 14 to February 20, 2015, the Ukrainian Army was in serious danger of being encircled and defeated by Donetsk and Lugansk militias near the town of Debaltseve in Donetsk oblast. On February 12, Western leaders, fearing Ukrainian defeat, arranged another cease fire and agreement that the Donetsk and Lugansk oblasts would have autonomous governments within Ukraine and the Ukrainian Constitution would be changed to assure the Russian-ethnic minority full language, cultural, and religious freedom. This was called Minsk II. Ukrainian forces retreated to Artemivsk (renamed Bakhmut by the Ukrainians). Minsk II was formally endorsed by the United Nations Security Council.

Despite UN Security Council endorsement of Minsk II, the Ukrainians never followed through with Minsk II and with the silent agreement of the German and French guarantors and American and British stakeholders in Project Ukraine never intended to follow through—now confessed by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President François Hollande. They had deceived Russian President Putin and the leaders of the two Donbas republics, in order to give Ukraine time to recover from near defeat and to rebuild their forces for eventual retaking of the Donbas oblasts and Crimea. This was also a betrayal of several members of the UN Security Council.

This betrayal of peace talks was essentially repeated in late March and early April 2022, when Ukrainian and Russian representatives at Istanbul agreed upon peace terms that would have left Ukraine intact. Within days, American and British officials had persuaded Zelinsky that with their help, Ukraine could defeat Russia. So the war continued with greater intensity.

Now the Russians are clearly winning the war despite the ridiculous Western media narrative that Ukraine will eventually win. In reality, Ukraine is collapsing militarily, economically, and fiscally, and taking horrendous military casualties.

One of the most outrageous lies of the war is that Ukrainian military deaths are relatively low and Russian losses are higher. The callous phrase “Fighting to the last Ukrainian” may become a bitter and humiliating irony to those who have pushed Project Ukraine as a clever way to achieve American hegemony using rivers of Ukrainian blood.

One recent Russian hacking estimate for Ukrainian dead is 1.7 million. This is not far from some other estimates. However, it may include 400,000 Ukrainian deserters who still live and others who were permanently disabled rather than killed.

Sergey Lavrov, internationally respected Russian Federation Foreign Minister, recently described the Russian Federation’s principal objectives of the Ukraine War: Russia’s own national security and also the protection of the Russian minority in Ukraine, particularly in southern and eastern Ukraine—Novorossiya. The mainstream media rarely acknowledges the drama of Ukrainian attempts at cultural and ethnic cleansing of the 38 percent Russian ethnic minority in Ukraine. In fact, they deliberately ignore and cover it up. Yet it looms very large in hearts and minds of Russians both in Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Escalated Ukrainian artillery bombardment of Russian ethnic civilians in the city of Donetsk was a major precipitating cause of the Russian intrusion into Ukraine on February 24, 2022. At the same time, Ukrainian Army maneuvers increased the threat to Donetsk

Ukrainian President Zelensky has become a delusional corruptocrat whose completely unreasonable peace terms will only result in more war and even more disproportionate deaths. Both Trump and Putin should realize Zelensky is an obstacle to peace and foolishly wants to continue the war. Furthermore, given the Ukrainian intelligence services’ penchant for terrorism and assassinations, meeting with Zelensky could be a high risk trap.

Americans and most our allies need to know the truth about Project Ukraine and American foreign policy generally. That truth is rare on Mainstream media. I have listed below some good choices for learning the truth. They can easily be found on YouTube and most have their own websites as well.

I consider the most authoritative choice to be Col. Jacques Baud. Col. Baud is a former Chief of Swiss Strategic Intelligence and has also worked with NATO and the UN. He has written several excellent books on the Ukraine War. I would read at least the first, Operation Z, published in 2022. Fortunately Col. Baud is frequently a guest on YouTube interview sites. He is an invaluable and prolific scholar.

Next I would turn to retired US Army LCol. Daniel L Davis, a decorated combat veteran, who hosts the YouTube interview show: Daniel Davis Deep Dive. He is Texas born and raised and unapologetically Christian. He was one of the first whistle blowers to criticize the Afghanistan War. He broadcasts several times during the day for about 30 minutes and has lively interviews with the most knowledgeable authorities on the Ukraine War.

Col. Douglas Macgregor is a retired, highly decorated, Army combat veteran, with a PhD in International Affairs, and is the author of several military books. He is probably the most sought after interview on the subject of Ukraine and other military conflicts. He is a virtual encyclopedia of military knowledge and history and served briefly as a national security assistant to the Trump Administration.

Alexander Mercouris is a British attorney in London and of Greek origin. He gives a thorough analysis of international affairs every day, typically lasting for just over an hour. He is especially knowledgeable and reliable on the Ukraine War but is able to cover almost any international crisis with sound facts and analysis. He is part of the Duran Team, which does interviews and deep analysis and includes Alex Christoforou, usually broadcasting from Athens, Greece, or Cyprus. The Duran Broadcast is deep analysis of foreign affairs that usually lasts about 30 minutes. Alex Christoforou has his own, often humorous, walking-broadcast in the morning.

Ray McGovern is a former high-level CIA analyst, who was once responsible for daily briefings for President Ronald Reagan and his cabinet. He has his own website but is highly sought for interviews and speaking. Highly authoritative, knowledgeable, and delightfully humorous.

Dr. John Mearsheimer, International Relations Professor at University of Chicago, internationally acclaimed primary advocate of Great Power Realism, author of The Great Delusion: Liberal Dreams and International Realities, 2018. Also a former Air Force officer and West Point graduate. Highly respected and often interviewed on YouTube.

Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, American Economist and public policy analyst, Columbia University. Prolific author including: A New Foreign Policy: Beyond American Exceptionalism, 2018. Experienced economic advisor to Poland, Ukraine, and Russia, going back to Gorbachev. Perhaps the most thorough and articulate critic of Project Ukraine. Highly sought for speeches and interviews. Powerful talks and interviews on Ukraine War. Most can be accessed on YouTube.

Dr. Glenn Diesen, Norwegian professor on International Relations, prolific author and YouTube interviewer. Published The Ukraine War and the Eurasian World Order in 2024.

Alastair Crooke, former British diplomat. Frequently interviewed on Ukraine.

Ambassador Chas Freeman, former American diplomat and Asst. Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs. Translator for President Nixon in China. Excellent interviews.

Brian Berletic, former Marine, Economic analyst in Thailand. Highly knowledgeable on military logistics and weapons. Website and interviews.

Dr. Gilbert Doctorow, a historian and independent Russian specialist in Brussels. Frequently interviewed author of recent book, War Diaries, volume 1 of Russian-Ukraine War.

Dr. Benjamin Abelow, MD, is the author of How the West Brought War to Ukraine, 2022, a concise 75-page book on the danger the US and NATO have created in Ukraine. Recommended by former Soviet Ambassador Jack Matlock, Jr, John Mearsheimer, Chas Freeman, Col. Douglas Macgregor, Dr. Gilbert Doctorow, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Pascal Lottaz, Swiss interviewer for Neutrality Studies. His interview below is with Dr. Benjaman Abelow on the diagnosis and pathology of the American and NATO Project Ukraine Narrative. Click video below, approximately one hour.

https://youtu.be/qAPPiptUGb8?si=R2T3CEGRjDn96D90

Scott Horton, of the Libertarian Institute, lives in Austin, Texas, and has conducted over 6,000 interviews since 2003. In late 2024, he published an encyclopedic and detailed volume, Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine. This is becoming a reliable go-to reference on Project Ukraine endorsed by Ron Paul, John Mearsheimer, Douglas Macgregor, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Daniel Davis, and Thomas E. Woods of the Ludwig von Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama.

Jonathan Haslam, British historian and scholar with deep expertise on the Soviet Union and Russia has recently published an invaluable book, Hubris: The American Origins of Russia’s War against Ukraine. It is also conveniently available as an audiobook.

There are many more that deserve mention: Scott Ritter, Ania K, Col. Larry Wilkerson, Andre Martyanov, Larry Johnson, Patrick Henningsen, Alex Krainer, Dr. Vladimir Brovkin, former British MP George Galloway, interviewers Danny Haiphong, Nima Alkhorshid, Judge Napolitano, and, of course, Tucker Carlson, and many more. A special salute to the bravest of the brave—independent Ukraine War journalists Patrick Lancaster and Eva Karene Bartlett. The truth is out there and necessary and essential for peace and honorable government.

“…by setting forth the truth plainly we commend ourselves to every man’s conscience.”—2 Corinthians 4:2 ESV.

“Truth crushed to the ground shall rise again, the eternal years of God are hers.”—William Cullen Bryant

“Whoever conceals his transgressions will not prosper, but he who confesses and forsakes them will obtain mercy.”—Proverbs 28:13 ESV