'The Space Review,' Affiliated with 'SpaceNews,' Features 'Creator of the Universe,' the Space Force Hymn Composed by Chaplain James Linzey

Debuted at Fort Knox, the hymn gains national recognition as sacred music enters the realm of space defense.

The US Space Force has an official song, performed here in 2022, but also an unofficial hymn. (credit: US Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

WASHINGTON — The Space Review, a premier online journal covering space policy and history and in association with SpaceNews, has just published a feature article highlighting the National Cathedral version of the Space Force Hymn, titled “Creator of the Universe.”

Read the full article here: https://www.thespacereview.com/article/5026/1

Penned by Chaplain (Major) James F. Linzey, USA (Ret.), the hymn is the first known sacred anthem written for the United States Space Force. The piece not only honors the spiritual heritage of military service but also acknowledges God as the ultimate Creator, aligning with the historic precedent of hymns written for other military branches.

“The idea came during prayer,” said Linzey. “I felt God impress upon me: ‘Write the Space Force Hymn.’ What began as an act of obedience has now found a national and historical platform.”

The article in The Space Review explores the hymn’s theological depth, its poetic structure, and its place in American liturgical and military history. The National Cathedral version, featuring a revised arrangement for formal worship, brings new attention to this unique and timely composition.

Chaplain Linzey performed the hymn publicly for the first time on July 13, 2025, at the historic Main Post Chapel at Fort Knox, Kentucky, during the Sunday morning worship service attended by soldiers. The sacred setting—home to countless moments of spiritual formation for military personnel—made it a meaningful occasion for Linzey’s first presentation of the hymn in an Army chapel, serving as a timely prelude to the Army Chaplaincy’s 250th Anniversary Celebration.

Chaplain Linzey is also recognized for composing the official institutional prayer for the U.S. Army Cadet Command at Fort Knox during his tenure as the first full-time chaplain for the ROTC Cadet program, now known as Cadet Summer Training. He is further known for his contributions to the Modern English Version (MEV) of the Bible and for his distinguished service as a chaplain in both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army.

His ministry also included service as an Associate Pastor under the Command Chaplain, Commander Don Biadog, USN (now retired), at the Airman-Marine Memorial Chapel, located at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California.

Linzey is the youngest son of World War II hero and Battle of Midway survivor Captain Stanford E. Linzey Jr., CHC, USN (Ret.), who survived the sinking of the USS Yorktown (CV-5).

The Space Force Hymn joins a lineage of patriotic and sacred songs historically tied to America’s armed forces. With the creation of the U.S. Space Force as the nation’s sixth military branch, the need for a sacred anthem befitting its mission has become increasingly evident. “Creator of the Universe” fills that void with majesty, awe, and theological integrity—offering worship that transcends the stars. This publication marks a significant moment in the intersection of faith, space exploration, national service and military history.

About The Space Review

The Space Review is a leading publication for commentary and analysis on space policy, history, and related matters, frequently cited by industry professionals, defense analysts, and academic institutions. It is associated with SpaceNews, a global resource for space and satellite industry reporting.