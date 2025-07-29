A Triumph of Integrity and Courage

Matthew Lohmeier Confirmed as Under Secretary of the Air Force

Matthew Lohmeier

In February 2021 following the inauguration of Joe Biden as President, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered a “stand down” in the military initiating the implementation of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the U.S. Armed Forces. According to retired Lt. General Jerry Boykin, Executive Vice President of the Family Research Council, Austin and the Biden Administration postured that the military was riddled with “white supremacists” and “white supremacy” ideology that should be cleansed.

In June 2020, U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier became Commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley AFB, Colorado. Lohmeier was a 2006 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and had previously served as a pilot and aircraft commander of F-15C USAF jet fighter aircraft. He became proficient in Mandarin Chinese while at the Air Force Academy.

In May 2021 as a squadron commander, Lohmeier had seen the results of this stand down firsthand. He was alarmed at the CRT training booklet that gave numerous one-sided examples of “racist extremism,” including the January Capitol riots. He was also asked to read the booklet, So You Want to Talk about Race? The booklet suggested social justice groups and political figures for readers to support and called the U.S. a “white supremacist” nation throughout its pages.

In response, Lohmeier published a well-researched, best-selling book: Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military, and openly complained in talking about the book that:

“The “diversity,” “inclusion,” and “equity” industry and training we are receiving in the military…is rooted in Critical Race Theory, which is rooted in Marxism.”

Because of Lohmeier’s book and truthful and realistic evaluation and comments on CRT in the military, General Stephen Whiting, commanding officer of U.S. Space Operations removed Lohmeier from his position as squadron commander.

Truth is often persecuted, but its inevitable triumph comes with enduring courage.

“Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world…would do this, it would change the earth.”—William Faulkner (1897-1962)

By May 21, the USAF Inspector General opened an investigation of Lohmeier to determine if his conduct merited disciplinary action, penalty, punishment, or dismissal from the Armed Forces. No charges were made against Lohmeier. The investigation was designed to find charges against him and make him an example for those who dissented with CRT and its Marxist distortions of diversity, inclusion, and equity concepts. The intention and process of the investigation seemed to many as reminiscent of phony accusations against Trump and the famous remark of Stalin’s Chief of Secret Police, Lavrentiy Berria: “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.”

Readers should note that CRT “equity” is not equal opportunity. CRT opposes merit-based promotions and assignments and requires promotion and assignment results to be proportional across racial, gender, gender orientation, and CRT defined minorities and ideologies.

This is a disastrous limitation on military capabilities, readiness, and combat effectiveness. It is a formula for military and national security disaster and projects an image of weakness and pathetic ineffectiveness to potential enemies. During the reign of CRT and DIE (diversity, inclusiveness, and “equity”) in the military during the Biden Administration, difficulties in recruitment and retention were measurably destroying U.S. military capabilities and potential combat effectiveness. Moreover, CRT/DIE did not create unity; it fanned the glowing coals of divisiveness.

Beginning in 2021, our military services could not recruit sufficient numbers, especially the most qualified and motivated, to serve their country. Even worse, disproportionate numbers of our brightest, noblest, best-trained, and formerly most motivated were leaving military service on the first opportunity. Under CRT ideology, a military career could prove an uphill moral challenge with political dangers and limited opportunity for advancement for those with the courage and integrity to demand common sense paths to the military effectiveness and combat supremacy necessary for national security. The Trump reversal of this social experiment under Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has turned recruiting around, but it may take some time to recover from four years of “social justice” nonsense and insane egalitarian ideology.

CRT was widely viewed in the military and by knowledgeable observers as a purge of conservatives and conservative values from the military.

The USAF Inspector General investigation did not scare Lohmeier into abandoning his principles or his genuine love for his country. Lohmeier contacted Jeffrey Addicott, Professor of Law at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. Addicott is a retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. who served 20 years as an Army JAG officer and Senior Legal Advisor to Army Special Forces and was awarded the prestigious Legion of Merit for his Army service. At St. Mary’s University Law School, he is Director of the Warriors Defense Project. A legal scholar and highly sought public speaker, he has an exceptional record of success in defending U.S. military personnel wrongly accused of misconduct during active duty operations. Addicott also keeps close contact with a Congressional bipartisan caucus of military veterans dedicated to supporting the military. There was a strong response against CRT by these veterans in Congress, and that was thereby favorable to Lohmeier.

Congressman Mike Waltz of Florida had already sent a scathing letter to West Point Superintendent, Lt. General Daryl A. Williams on April 8 for ordering mandatory CRT indoctrination of West Point cadets. One incident in September 2020 foreshadowed the embrace of “woke” ideology infiltrating into West Point. Here are two paragraphs from that letter:

“Additionally, I understand that on September 24, 2020, the entire corps of cadets was required to report to Michie Stadium for your address as Superintendent and to hear from a cadet panel. In this session, an active-duty female colonel described to the Corps how she became ‘woke’ to her white privilege and felt guilty for the advantages of her race. At this assembly, white police officers were described as murderers with no context or court documents provided to corroborate the anecdotes of police brutality. While this session may have been well intended to invoke awareness and understanding, I am hearing forcefully that this session and others like it are instead breeding insult and resentment.”

“These critical race theory teachings take aim at those key pillars [of freedom] and pit cadets against one another through divisive indoctrination under the pressure of ‘wokeism.’ There is no doubt our country has had to overcome atrocious racial bigotry. We have made enormous progress, and there is still much to be done in our country. But the United States military, uniquely in American society, must strive to unify. Unfortunately, those seminars imbue in our future military leaders that they should treat their fellow officers and soldiers differently based on race and on socio-economic background. In a combat environment, where every soldier must equally share the burden of danger, I cannot think of a notion more destructive to unit cohesion and morale.

After Lohmeier’s removal, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-AR., and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-TX, called for whistleblowers to speak out about CRT. Senator Cotton has been a leading critic of CRT. As of 2025, 21 states have banned the teaching of CRT in public schools.

With Congressional help, Addicott ended the USAF Inspector General Inspection on terms favorable to Lohmeier. No charges were made against Lohmeyer, and he was cleared to resume his Air Force career without prejudice. However, although he had 18 years of service of 20 needed for retirement, he elected to leave military service on September 1, 2021, and begin a career writing and lecturing on Marxist methods of subversion and indoctrination.

“An honest man’s the noblest work of God.”—Alexander Pope (1688-1744)

President Trump nominated Lohmeier for Under Secretary of the Air Force just before his January 20, 2025, inauguration. On July 24, the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination by a vote of 52 to 46 with all Republicans present voting for confirmation.

“At a time when liberty is under attack, decency under assault, the family under siege, and life itself is threatened, the good will arise in truth; they will arise in truth with the very essence and substance of their lives; they will arise in truth never shying from the Standard of Truth, never shrinking from the Author of Truth.”—Henry Laurens (1724-1792) South Carolina Revolutionary War hero, and 5th President of the Continental Congress, 1777-1778.

“The truth is this: The march of Providence is so slow and our desires so impatient, the work of progress so immense and our means of aiding it so feeble; the life of humanity so long, that of the individual so brief, that we often see only the ebb of the advancing wave and are thus discouraged. It is history that teaches us to hope.”—Robert E. Lee, near the end of his life. (1807-1870)

“Wisdom is found only in truth.”—Johann Goethe ((1749-1832)