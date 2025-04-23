Military/Veterans

Final Changes to Official Air Force Hymn Announced

WASHINGTON — The official United States Air Force Hymn, “Lord, Guard and Guide the Men Who Fly,” has undergone its final change and is ready for Memorial Day and Independence Day. Commissioned to analyze and correct the hymn’s musical structure, Air Force veteran and musician former Chaplain, Capt. James “Jim” F. Linzey has formally completed the project.

Originally penned in 1915 by Scottish poet Mary Christian Dundas Hamilton as “A Hymn for Aviators,” the prayer later came to be known as, “Lord, Guard and Guide the Men Who Fly.” It was officially adopted by the U.S. Air Force in 1947 and has since been partially incorporated into the official United States Navy Hymn, “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” for naval and Marine aviators. Elements of Hamilton’s prayer are also echoed in the official United States Space Force Hymn, “Creator of the Universe.”

Hamilton’s original text was set to the tune of “O Jesus, Joy of Loving Hearts” by Henry Baker, composed in 3/4 time, giving it a waltz-like rhythm. Noting that a waltz tempo was unsuitable for a military hymn, Chaplain Linzey—a highly decorated former Air Force officer—was commissioned to change the meter to 4/4 time, offering a more traditional and dignified pace for military ceremonies.

Consulting with Air Force Maj. Michael R. O’Donnell (Ret.), music engraver and composer Dr. Dan Kreider of Dan Kreider Music, and other military officials, Linzey completed the musical revision. Dr. Kreider, who engraved the corrected sheet music, approved the crediting of Linzey for his role in finalizing the hymn’s musical revision.

When asked whether he would consider revising the lyrics to be gender inclusive, Chaplain Linzey responded: “My advice to the Air Force was not to alter the lyrics. These words comprise the prayer of Mary Hamilton. It would be unethical to depict her as praying words she did not pray.” He continued, “The hymn already uses the inclusive male referent, which is linguistically understood to apply to men and women.”

The finalized hymn is available for free download at UnitedStatesSpaceForceHymn.com, alongside the official United States Space Force Hymn. Look for the updated sheet music bearing the names of both Baker and Linzey.