Community

In April and May of 2022, South Carolina will host Varna International and Israel’s Violins of Hope

For once-in-a-lifetime performances as they join together for a series of stunning concerts.



Varna International has presented its breathtaking musical productions at The Kennedy Center, Boston’s Wang Theater, and Lincoln Center. During this month-long concert series, local musicians will play the violins played by Jewish musicians imprisoned during the Holocaust. The exquisitely restored violins will sound again, bringing melodies to life in remembrance of those who perished. These awe-inspiring performances will take place at Columbia’s Koger Center, the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, the Greenville Peace Center, Newberry Opera House and many more! Please visit our events page to read about all our scheduled performances.





The concert portrays a little-known story about Bulgarians who rescued their 49,000 Jewish citizens in 1943 from Nazi deportation to concentration camps. The performances of the astounding and miraculous account of Europe’s largest World War II rescue include The oratorio “A Melancholy Beauty” by award-winning Bulgarian composer G. Andreev; Conductor: Charles Evans • Choir Master and Narrator: Tim Koch; Soloists: Shannon Kessler Dooley, Soprano; Adam Holcomb, Tenor; Jason Collins, Tenor; Jeff Jones, Baritone; Craig Price, Bass; Soloists from the world-renowned “Philip Kutev” National Folklore Ensemble of Bulgaria; Choirs: Carolina Master Chorale, Coastal Carolina University Concert Choir, All-Horry County Children & Youth Choir; Orchestra: The Long Bay Symphony.



“Our violins represent the victory of the human spirit over evil and hatred”