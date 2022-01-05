Community

Setting the Foundation of Identity, Purpose, and Worth in the Hearts of Children

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Author, Liz A. Pitman, releases her new children's book with Messenger Books Publishing: "Where Is the Missing Puzzle Piece?"

"If you are looking for a book that will ignite hope in the heart of your child that their life has tremendous value and worth, then look no further than my friend's new book, 'Where Is the Missing Puzzle Piece?' You won't be able to put it down!" - Krissy Nelson, TV Host, Author, Speaker, Krissy Nelson Ministries

As an author and a teacher of ten years, Liz has a heart for all of the "puzzle pieces" in this world to realize their special giftings. Through the message of this book, she encourages all readers to step into their vital, God-given destinies. "Where Is the Missing Puzzle Piece?" speaks to all ages about the crucial message of identity, worth, and purpose.

As readers journey with the main character, they can personally insert themselves within the story. Pete, the puzzle piece, struggles to fit in and attempts to be like every other puzzle piece in the town. After trying to be anyone but himself, he feels like a failure. Instead of realizing his unique giftings, he leaves his town of Jigsaw and runs from his purpose.

On his route to another town, he meets a kind-hearted boy named Will who sees Pete's potential and encourages this discouraged puzzle piece to go back and pursue his dreams. Through this encounter, an unlikely and incredible friendship forms. Join Pete, the puzzle piece, and his new friend, Will, as they experience the joyful surprise that awaits as Pete returns to the town of Jigsaw and steps into his God-given destiny! In the process, you will discover:

Just Like Pete: You are loved. You are valuable. You are the "Missing Puzzle Piece!"

Available at https://www.lizpitman.com

