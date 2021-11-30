Community

The Epidemic of Childhood Trauma in the U.S. Foster Care System and How Christians Can Help

America’s foster care system is experiencing an ‘epidemic within the pandemic.’ Christians can help turn the tide.

Last August, a staff member sent a message asking me to pray for a seven-year-old child in foster care. The child, named Anna, had just been admitted to a mental health hospital for trying to harm herself.

Anna lived in a housing project in South Chicago. She was recently removed from her biological mother due to neglect and placed with a foster mother. With school closings and an overburdened family court system, the young girl now lived with her new foster family seven-days-a-week, 24-hours-a-day. Her school, which had been a refuge for Anna (and hundreds of thousands of other kids in foster care like her), had been closed for months.

