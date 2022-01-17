Education

BJU Students Volunteer on MLK Day of Service

Bob Jones University students, faculty and staff will participate in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Monday, Jan. 17.

“Due to the pandemic, our service opportunities were limited last year. We look forward to getting back into the community and helping local organizations with projects,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “We encourage our students to use their day off from classes to help others.”

Pettit has encouraged students, faculty and staff to join him in serving at various locations around the Upstate This year’s goal is to have at least 100 BJU students, faculty and staff serving the greater Greenville community. Last year, students provided more than 450 hours of service on MLK Day. Participants will be cleaning facilities, organizing supplies, revitalizing homes, preparing and delivering meals, working in a community garden and completing landscaping projects.

This year, students will be serving at various locations across Greenville County including Miracle Hill, Meals on Wheels, the Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center, Home Works of America and the Upstate Circle of Friends.