BJU Invites Community to Educational Street Fair

Bob Jones University invites the community to its annual U.Day Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on front campus.

“With nearly 60 booths and several shows, this year’s event will be better than ever,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “U.Day is one of the highlights of Homecoming weekend. Our faculty and staff collaborate to introduce exciting new activities each year.”

U.Day, short for University Day, features a fun, educational street fair including dozens of interactive booths sponsored by a variety of BJU’s academic programs as well as the Museum & Gallery and Answers in Genesis.

Several local representatives will be present including a Greenville County ambulance, fire truck, police cruiser, interactive ROTC Extreme Truck and the Wunderbus, a mobile picture booth van.

Attendees can enjoy face painting, balloon art, a starship video game challenge, sculpting, an instrument petting zoo, an archeology simulation, assorted reptiles and a variety of hands-on activities. Additionally, mascots and characters from The Chronicles of Narnia books will greet guests. The event will feature live music and local food trucks.

Additionally, the Columbia Marionette Theatre will present shows at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. in Stratton Hall. Tickets may be purchased here for the Patch Live! Production in Rodeheaver Auditorium at 2 p.m.

Admission to U.Day is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.

Parking is available in any unmarked parking spot on campus. Event parking is also available at White Oak Baptist Church and in the BJU Press Mall Parking Lot. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes from the Mall Parking lot until 2 p.m. and again from 3 – 3:30 p.m. after the Patch Live! concert.

For the full event schedule and tickets to the performances, visit homecoming.bju.edu.