BJU Invites Community to 2022 Christmas Celebration

Bob Jones University invites the Greenville community to the annual Christmas Celebration Friday, Dec. 2, from 4-9 p.m. on the BJU campus.

“The community is invited to join us as we usher in the Christmas season. We have a variety of activities⁠—game stations for children, concerts, food trucks, a radio show, and the highly anticipated Alumni Christmas Market,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “The evening is capped by a reminder of the true reason for Christmas followed by a choir-led singing through beloved Christmas carols.”

Pre-show activities open at 4 p.m. Greenville County Councilman Stan Tzouvelekas, will join President Pettit at the Christmas Lighting and Carol Sing Ceremony at 7 p.m. in front of Rodeheaver Auditorium. After Pettit reads the Christmas story, he and Councilman Tzouvelekas will switch on over 100,000 Christmas lights across front campus.

The full schedule of activities and musical events is listed below. The children’s activities will be open until 8:30 p.m. with all remaining events ending at 9 p.m.

SCHEDULE

3:00 p.m. Bob Jones Elementary School Choir I Student Center Mall

4:00 p.m. Christmas Village for Children I Front Campus

Yeti Battles, Teen Christmas Challenges

Answers in Genesis Video: Encounter the Wonder

Alumni Christmas Market

Christmas Dinner I Dining Common

Food Trucks

S’mores Station

5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Smoky Mountain Christmas with Ben Rochester and BJUGrass I Stratton Hall

6:15 p.m. Velos Collective Choir I Rodeheaver Plaza

6:30 p.m. Bob Jones Academy High School Choir I Rodeheaver Plaza

7:00 p.m. Carol Sing and Lighting (webcast) I Rodeheaver Plaza

7:45 p.m. Radio Show I Den

8:00 p.m. University Symphony Orchestra and Combined Choirs Concert I Rodeheaver Auditorium

8:30 p.m. Children’s Activities Close

9:00 p.m. Event Ends

All of the evening’s events are open to the public. Booths and activities will temporarily close during the Carol Sing and Christmas Lighting and then reopen afterward.

Free parking is available in the parking garage behind Rodeheaver Auditorium and on campus streets. Additional free parking is available in the BJU Press Mall Parking Lot (shuttles available every 15 minutes) and at White Oak Baptist Church, located across Wade Hampton Boulevard at BJU’s front entrance. Some campus streets will be closed for the event.