Are We Going To Let Moon Bats Destroy Us?

We’ve all seen them in person or on video: Little flying mammals who come out around dusk in search of insects or fruit to eat. A few of them seek out animal blood to drink, and are called “vampire” bats. Most people are afraid of bats (which don’t get in your hair, as an “old wives tale” long has claimed), but except for the remote possibility of being bitten by a rabid bat, they are harmless to humans and generally are beneficial to mankind. All except one.

DO YOU KNOW ANY “MOON BATS”?

The moon bat is truly dangerous to human safety and happiness because it is wingless, rat-like, cunning, untrustworthy, and often resorts to perfidy, subterfuge, mendacity, and violence to survive and attack its opponents. The more powerful of that nasty flock have NO qualms over harassing or destroying any living being that dares to oppose its dark agenda of destruction and lust for power and control. Above all other living creatures, the moon bat is to be both feared and loathed, for it has sold its soul to the Prince of Darkness, and spends its life seeking others to deceive and destroy!

LET’S DEFINE WHAT (OR WHO) IS A MOON BAT

So exactly what, you might ask, is a “moon bat”, and what does it look like? According to The Urban Dictionary, a “moon bat” can be described as follows:

An irrational and mentally unstable person of a decidedly liberal political affiliation;

An unthinking or insane leftist—i.e. modern liberals & Democrats;

Someone far over on the left of the political scale that makes irrational statements about their (fanatical) opposition to those who are constitutional conservatives;(sounds familiar, doesn’t it?)

A mentally unstable liberal who tries to hijack the true meaning of a word and turn it to their advantage. Just as they have with It is a term used to describe liberals’ mental instability and their general lack of true knowledge.

“MOON BAT-ISM” IS CAUSED BY THE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS “OBAMMACOCUS STUPIDICUS” VIRUS!

Now that you are aware of the “definitions” for moon bat, let’s delve into what causes this serious brain disorder, and see where these creatures hang out. Obviously, they are a sub-species of humaniy (unfortunately), have two legs, two arms, and damaged brains, a result of the unfortunate brain cell destruction caused by often early exposure to the virulently dangerous “Obammacoccus Stupidicus Virus” (OSV Disease), often at an early age and usually “injected” into one by his/her parents, relatives, school teachers, friends, or the untrustworthy “social media”. Therefore we must admit that moon bats can be, and sadly are, all around us—they could be our neighbors, family members (they’re a pesky and potentially dangerous kind of moon bat), people you work or belong to organizations with, go to church with, possibly socialize with (although that’s an “oxymoron”), and might even be your customers or friends (another disturbing relationship).

WHAT IF YOUR SPOUSE IS A “MOON BAT”?

Sadly, they could even be your spouse! Indeed, some of the most “offensive” moon bats of all are the spouses of non-moon bats (especially American Eagles), who must endure long sessions of being “propagandized” by said disease-infected spouse into the glories of collectivism/socialism/globalism and his/her visions for a wonderful “New World Order” long promoted by Dumbocrats and liberals and similar enemies of our Republic. The only antidote for a spouse who is suffering from the disease of “moon bat-ism” brought on by “OSV Disease” is to somehow, and often over long periods of time, inject the “antibodies” of Conservative/Americanist right thinking directly into the brain of the spouse that has been infected with that virus which causes the disgusting symptoms of that dread disease. This is successful perhaps 50% of the time. Barring that, the only solution is appealing to the Creator in prayer for the brain damaged spouse’s mental healing! It’s often a long and arduous and frustrating endeavor!

Moon bats have existed in all times and all cultures, and without doubt have wreaked their havoc over the centuries. They were violently effective during the French (Jacobin) Revolution beginning in 1789, and “flew” from revolutionary France to the infant United States in the late 18th century, and soon began “infecting” our new nation with the freedom-destroying and deadly “OS Virus”, which has wreaked much destruction within our culture ever since.

But it is in the modern contexts that we must contemplate the existence of, and the damage caused by, these dangerous and misled and pathetic creatures who hide in plain sight, using monikers such as: Philosopher, liberal Bible-denying “preacher”, manager, banker, small business owner, university professor or administrator, teacher, social worker, member of the print and electronic media, Hollywood and TV actor, chamber of commerce member, radical feminist, pervert (all kinds), wealthy and powerful business leader, asset investment manager, slick and deceitful podcaster, internet writer, and the most dangerous kind of moon bat: Politician!

One of the worst of all historical (and hysterical) moon bats was Karl Marx, a true spawn of Satan who published his Communist Manifesto in 1848. Marx was one of the early followers (but NOT the originator) of the modern era’s Klan of the Communist Moon Bats, and his evil tomes have been the cause of the deaths of vast millions of people from his time until the present, as the ancient “Brotherhood of Just Moon Bats” decided that all those who refused to worship at the altar of repressive and “progressive” socialism, and willingly allow themselves to be injected with the freedom-destroying “OS Virus”, needed to be eliminated from breathing air.

That disgusting variety has been proliferating in our nation ever since the days of Presidents George Washington and John Adams, both of who recognized the “disease” of collectivism spread by moon bats (long before OSV disease was known), and they even suspected that its “source” was the Illuminati/Jacobin influence which came from the large number of immigrant moon bats who came from revolutionary France and other parts of Europe to our shores in the 1790’s and early 1800’s.

Recent history is replete with examples of evil and despicable moon bats flitting to and fro in our society, doing their best to spread their verbal “guano” on the heads of the unsuspecting and the gullible; always protecting their fellow moon bats in their endless quest to seek out and destroy all vestiges of constitutional government and traditional culture (especially traditional Judeo/Christian religious thought), all genuine non-government mandated human gestures of respect and concern for others, and all the known and proven wisdom from the past which was often gleaned after victorious physical or verbal battles of real patriots (American Eagles) with various members of the diseased Moon Bat Klan.

Some U.S. presidents have been members of that reprobate flock. Teddy Roosevelt has always been suspected of being one of them from the time he became POTUS until his death in 1919, although his “moon bat-ism” disease became much more pronounced after he left the White House, and he became a flaming progressive moon bat. Woodrow Wilson was surely one of them. A virulent racist and a despiser of our Constitution, he was a strong proponent of big government and internationalism, and surrounded himself with many members of the “banking families” of moon bats, and tried to dump his political “guano” on the heads of his countrymen via his support for the failed “League of Nations”, but pro-constitution, anti-moon bat American Eagles of that time would have none of it.

More recent presidents of the U.S. have also been members of the Moon Bat Klan, such as Franklin Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter (who also harbored “cuckoo genes”), Bill Clinton (including his disgusting wife, Hillary, who is half ‘vulture’), and two of the chief members of the Moon Bat Klan, Comrade Barak Obama and his “wife”, Michelle. And of course, we can’t overlook our recently retired Comrade Pseudo-President Joe Biden, who pretended to be “Moon Bat-In-Chief”, but was totally controlled by “vultures” behind the scenes during his entire “reign”, and was often observed upside down whenever he managed to leave his nest. They were or are all moon bats, without a doubt. (Both George Bushes masqueraded as conservative “American Eagles” to fool some of that noble flock, but were globalist-minded moon bats in disguise! George W. Bush still IS!)

Flocks of moon bats have been poisoning our mental “air” and threatening our physical well being with their nasty “guano” of lies, threats, perversions, and perfidies for the past several decades. Some of them are multi-billionaires like the funder of fascists, America-hating Ex-Nazi George Soros (and now his son, Alex), the extreme anti-2nd Amendment Michael Bloomberg, the virulently “Never Trumper”, socialist Tom Steyer, and dangerous internationalists like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and the Gates Foundation’s “vaccine king”, Bill Gates (one of the most powerful, most sinister, and most dangerous of that flock), Google’s anti-conservative advocates of restricting free speech, co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin (who was born in a ‘belfry’ in Moscow), all despicable and dangerous moon bats who pretend to be “Kings of the World”, and many others who delight in dropping their visions of world change manure (the New World Order, the Great Reset, World Economic Forum, United Nations, etc.) onto the heads of gullible Americans who believe every word that the kept whores of the MSM tell them.

There are also gaggles of more extreme and violent moon bats that have contaminated our body politic in recent years. Truly nasty and extremely dangerous and rabid ones like members and supporters of the “Black Lives Matter Movement”, who love to use racist violence and vulgarities to attack our local police forces and destroy public and private property, killing the innocent who “get in their way”; “peaceful” “flights” of often violent “million-this or that” moon bats who delight in verbal and sometimes physical attacks on their opponents and use their substantial political clout to intimidate and influence the sinister left-wing moon bats in Congress and frighten the cowardly RINOBATS (a loathsome sub-species of the moon bat family); phony” Fascist moon bats (who claim to be “anti-fascist” but are NOT)—known to nest in myriad government agencies, in academia, in big business/big banking/big asset investment boardrooms, and in union halls; all of whom are deniers of free speech and proponents of power to the government (and to them, but not you), and who increasingly practice intimidation of their non-moon bat opponents; moon bat adherents of the “religion of peace”—i.e. The “Moslem Brotherhood”, and C.A.I.R., who major in hateful rhetoric and forcing other people into acceptance of their Satanic fanaticism via their rabid threats, lies, and violence, including murder, rape, torture, beheadings, and actual or proxy military aggression against their neighbors, often using their disgusting and violent militant flocks such as “Hamas”, “Hezbollah” and similar purveyors of hate and Satanic lies.

One of the most dangerous species of moon bats—government bureaucrats-- uses the power of their various agencies (and their virtual invisibility therein) to force Americans into accepting their Big Brother decrees and MANDATES which usually do nothing except increase governmental power, promote wasteful and treasonous spending of our tax dollars, and decrease the liberty of the law-abiding, as well as crippling further our sometimes weak and inflation-plagued economy (which is their goal, of course).

Entire federal agencies are populated exclusively by moon bats, including at one time or other the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the National Institute of Health (NIH), and especially the U.S. Department of State, which has long been infested with Marxist anti-American moon bats and, as many American Eagles have long suspected, with the sly moon bats who flew there from other nations and which seem to have learned how to extract large amounts of money from American Eagles ever since. (Perhaps Secretary Marco Rubio can wean them from their endless dependence on American dollars!)

Sadly, our Department of Defense (or WAR), which once-upon-a-time was filled with American Eagles, is now the “pentagonal” nest of more moon bats than eagles, thanks to those “ancient Albatrosses” who have nested in the “American” military-industrial complex for generations and who love to control war-loving wolves and jackals who do the bidding of their moon bat masters. (Or so it has been until Secretary Pete Hegseth invaded that dollar-wasting nest of those war mongering moon bats).

Our Federal Department of “Justice” has long been contaminated with the left-wing/collectivist guano produced by flocks of moon bats that long ago determined that there would be no “justice” in the U.S. Dept. of Justice. (Let us trust that our new Attorney General, Pam Bondi, who seems to have American Eagle traits, will root out the “OSV” contamination from that important department and fumigate the entire operation with the refreshing pesticide of TRUTH).

From this brief foray into the world of moon bats and the destruction they cause to freedom and constitutional government, it should be obvious to those of us who call ourselves Christians, Christian Patriots, Conservative Constitutionalists/Americanists, or just plain “fed up with liberal Dumbocrat nonsense” Americans, that the genus, “moon bat”, is truly dangerous to the survival of human liberty, despite their usual “squeaks and clicks” to the contrary when they are attacked and exposed by American Eagles.

Moon bats are easily deceived, and love to spread their virus of deceit to others. They—especially the older ones-- rarely can be dissuaded from their left wing progressivism—that virulent sickness caused by the aforementioned and highly dangerous “Obamacoccus Stupidicus Virus” that, in all of its historical manifestations, has always been destructive to people’s liberties.

President Donald Trump, who is perceived to be an “American Eagle”, exhibited some degree of fortitude and courage during his first term as POTUS, as he tried to protect our nation from the scourge of hatred and mendacity perpetrated by moon bats. As we all know, that evil and despicable flock never ceased in its attacks and impeachments and lies against him, and still haven’t to this day in his second term as POTUS, because he knows them for what they really are: Anti-American loathsome creatures who strongly admire the Chinese Communist Party and all things Chinese (including would-be assassins).

The so-called (now shut down) January 6 Select Committee in the U.S. House was totally made up of leftist/collectivist moon bats who were long ago infected with the “Obammacoccus Stupidicus Virus” (OSV), particularly the two RINOBATS on that shameless “star chamber investigation” who were hopelessly contaminated with this sickness. (and in the sad case of one of the members of that “far-from-select” committee, from father to daughter moon bat).

One of the ways to support our increasingly disregarded U.S. Constitution and spray the decontaminating “mists of truth” throughout our land is for all American patriots and all who are concerned about the increasing leftist slide into repressive socialism/Marxism that the members and leadership of The Moon Bat Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly the Democrat Party) have been foisting on all of us, is to VOTE ONLY FOR AMERICAN EAGLE REPUBLICANS in ALL upcoming mid-term elections and in 2028’s Presidential election.

Unfortunately, it’s true that some who call themselves “Republicans” are “less Republican” than others (some of them are leftists that pretend to be American Eagles), and act more like “DODO BIRDS” than Eagles, but with a Republican majority in both the House and Senate (and hopefully some NEW and pro-American leadership in Congress—unlike the enemies and compromisers that delighted in shredding our liberties during the Sleazy Comrade Joe Biden regime—many of whom still contaminate those legislative bodies and pretend to be Republicans), our next, hopefully pro-American and pro-Constitution President (after President Trump) can continue the efforts to resist the inroads of the moon bat flock who have allied themselves with the “swamp dwelling slime” in The District of Criminals and Communists and who spread their virulent “OSV” over all of us through their disgusting Marxist MANURE. We ALL must strive to RESIST this disgusting flock of leftist and hate-filled moon bats that fill the halls of Congress, and vote them OUT as soon as possible.

If you truly value the Constitutional liberties that we have always cherished, and that so many of our countrymen have died in the past to defend, DON’T EVER VOTE FOR ANY DEMOCRAT, because they are the PRO-MARXIST, PRO-CHINESE COMMUNIST, ANTI-CHRISTIAN, ANTI-FREEDOM, ANTI-CONSTITUTION, ANTI-AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM PARTY! Let’s do our part to rid our government of so many moon bats who spend most of their lives seeking out the gullible to infect with their progressive/collectivist LIES.

(PS: If any part of the above article offended you, good—it was intentional! YOU are one of “them”, so shame on you.)